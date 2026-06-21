MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena (UBT) has issued a second notice to the six MPs who skipped the meeting of the party’s parliamentary wing last Thursday, asking them to submit a written explanation in 24 hours. Party chief whip Anil Desai sent the notice on Friday, saying that if no explanation was submitted, the party would assume that the MPs had voluntarily given up their membership. Sena (UBT) issues fresh notice to six errant MPs, demands response within 24 hours

While sources from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena have claimed that the MPs have submitted a letter to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, asking for their group to be merged with it, neither the MPs nor the Shiv Sena have announced this. Even the Lok Sabha speaker had not made any announcement regarding the status of the six MPs till Saturday evening. However, Sena (UBT) sources said that the party wanted to take action under the anti-defection law against the erring MPs before the Lok Sabha speaker decided on their alleged plea.

Meanwhile, one of the six MPs, Omkar Nimbalkar, on Saturday morning told media persons that he had yet to take a decision since he had been busy with the court hearings on the murder of his father, Pawanraje Nimbalkar. “I will go back to my constituency, meet my workers and then decide what to do,” he said. On Saturday evening, all the accused in the case were acquitted, including deputy chief minister Sunanda Pawar’s brother Padamsinh Patil.

Nimbalkar’s decision is now vital, and if it goes against the other five MPs, could put their future in jeopardy. The breakaway group needs at least six MPs to complete the required number of two-thirds of the party’s MPs to avoid action under the anti-defection law. Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai said that if Nimbalkar wanted to reconsider his plan, a final decision on him would be taken by party chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Sources within the Shinde-led Shiv Sena stated that the final step by the six MPs would be taken on Sunday. Sena national spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam said, “Parties can call meetings, which MPs may or may not attend. If they don’t attend, this cannot be considered an illegal act under the anti-defection law. The whip works for proceedings inside the House. These are just pressure tactics. People who run the Sena (UBT) don’t know the law, but the MPs know it.”

Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray met the party MLAs and office bearers from the constituencies of the six MPs at his home on Saturday. He assessed the extent of damage the party organisation would suffer in the concerned constituencies if the MPs left. Sources said that Thackeray would start touring the assembly segments in the six parliamentary constituencies to revive the party organisation there.

A party functionary who attended the meeting said that Thackeray would visit Bhandup West and Ghatkopar West on Sunday and meet party workers and citizens. He will also visit the party’s shakhas there.

The six Sena (UBT) MPs who skipped the party meeting are Sanjay Jadhav (Parbhani), Bhausaheb Wakchaure (Shirdi), Sanjay Deshmukh (Yavatmal-Washim), Nagesh Patil Ashtikar (Hingoli), Sanjay Dina Patil (Mumbai North East) and Omraje Nimbalkar (Dharashiv). The three MPs who have remained loyal to the party are Arvind Sawant (Mumbai South), Anil Desai (Mumbai South Central) and Rajabhau Waje (Nashik).