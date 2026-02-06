Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Sena (UBT) may contest mayoral poll, Thackeray to take call soon

    On Thursday morning, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut indicated that party chief Uddhav Thackeray would discuss the issue of contesting the mayoral election, as the party was inimical to the idea of a BJP mayor in the BMC. However, the party is divided on this, and Thackeray will take a call soon

    Published on: Feb 06, 2026 6:58 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    MUMBAI: Although the Shiv Sena (UBT)-Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) alliance won only 71 seats in the BMC and lost to the BJP-led Mahayuti’s sweep of 118 seats, the Thackeray camp is reportedly considering contesting the upcoming mayoral election. Sena (UBT) leader Vinayak Raut said that the party’s candidate would pose a challenge to the BJP candidate while MLA Aaditya Thackeray continued the suspense, saying all would be clear soon.

    Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquaters (Hindustan Times)
    Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation headquaters (Hindustan Times)

    On Thursday morning, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut indicated that party chief Uddhav Thackeray would discuss the issue of contesting the mayoral election, as the party was inimical to the idea of a BJP mayor in the BMC. However, the party is divided on this, and Thackeray will take a call soon.

    Vinayak Raut, a close aide of Uddhav Thackeray, also indicated that the opposition parties had good enough numbers to cause trouble for the BJP-led Mahayuti. “The Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate, with the support of other parties, could cost the BJP the mayor’s and deputy mayor’s post,” he said. Another Sena (UBT) leader remarked that there was a view that by contesting the election with the help of other opposition parties, the Sena (UBT) could display the strength of the opposition in the house to keep up the pressure on the BJP-led Mahayuti and the administration for the next five years.

    For some Sena (UBT) politicians, the target is their old bete noire Eknath Shinde. A Sena (UBT) leader, who did not want to be named, told HT, “It is unlikely that we will contest the election. Instead, not contesting will, in a sense, be an indirect collaboration with the BJP to reduce Eknath Shinde’s importance, as his support will not be necessary for the BJP to prove a majority.”

    recommendedIcon
    Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

    Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
    News/Cities/Mumbai News/Sena (UBT) May Contest Mayoral Poll, Thackeray To Take Call Soon
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes