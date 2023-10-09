Sena (UBT) replaces Gujarati with Marathi signboard in Ghatkopar

Mumbai: Ahead of elections, a controversy has erupted over Maratha versus Gujarati in the city after workers of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena removed a sign board at the garden in N ward Ghatkopar East saying ‘Maro Ghatkopar’ (My Ghatkopar) on Saturday and replaced it with a signboard in Marathi. The signboard was taken down by the police on Sunday. HT Image

After the photo of the board went viral on social media, Thackeray camp leaders in Ghatkopar removed the Gujarat board and replaced the board with the Marathi language, saying ‘Majhe Ghatkopar’ (My Ghatkopar) with the party name and symbol of the lighting torch on the board.

The video clip of this Marathi board went viral, and to control the situation, the administration removed the board placed by the Sena (UBT) on Sunday.

After the growing incidents of polarisation based on religion, political parties have started polarisation based on regionalism. Recently, the Gujarati-Marathi dispute was reported after the incident at Mulund, where a Marathi woman, Trupti Deorukhkar, was denied space by Gujarati people. Later, after the intervention of political parties, Gujrati office bearers of society tendered an apology. This incident led to the Gujarati-Marathi polarization ahead of the elections.

