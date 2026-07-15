MUMBAI: In a move to challenge the recent defection of its six MPs to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has written to them, saying the party on whose ticket they won the elections has neither initiated, nor agreed to nor permitted any merger with the Sena. The letter claims no such merger is permissible under law. Sena (UBT) tells to 6 rebel MPs defection is illegal, Shinde ‘tosses letter in dustbin’

The letter, dated July 13, was sent by Sena (UBT) parliamentary party leader Arvind Sawant, who pointed out that the MPs were given tickets by the Sena (UBT) in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. “The election was fought inter alia against candidates set up by the Shiv Sena-led by Eknath Shinde. People in your constituency reposing faith in the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray elected you through the name and symbol of the Shiv Sena (UBT),” the letter states.

Sawant also pointed to provisions in paragraph 4 of the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution, regarding mergers. He said the Sena (UBT) had learnt through reports in the public domain that the MPs had planned to merge with the Sena. “It’s is learnt that you had approached the speaker of the Lok Sabha, claiming that you have merged or are seeking recognition of this purported merger,” the letter states.

Sawant said Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla has not passed any order recognising the MPs’ merger claim. The Sena (UBT) has also urged the speaker not to entertain any request for a merger of any separate group made by any MP elected on the Sena (UBT) symbol, the letter adds.

Sena chief and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, for his part, insists the required legal formalities have been completed. “Our MPs have thrown the letter into the dustbin. What matters in the house is the two-thirds majority. Six MPs have met the Lok Sabha speaker, submitted their letter, and completed all the required formalities. This is a desperate attempt on their (Sena-UBT) part. Their letter will have no impact whatsoever on the MPs,” said Shinde.

The MPS themselves were reluctant to speak on the development, except for Nagesh Ashtikar, MP from Hingoli. “I have received the letter and don’t think there is any reason to respond to it,” he said.