MUMBAI: A 60-year-old Vasai resident died and his seven-year-old grandson was seriously injured after their two-wheeler was hit by a speeding bike in Suncity on Wednesday. The motorcyclist who hit their two-wheeler was drunk, said a police officer. Senior citizen dies in road crash in Vasai

According to the police, the incident occurred at 5 pm on Wednesday when the senior citizen, Chandrakant Khakham, was taking his grandson, Dhruv Singh, to a garden in Vasai. When they reached Suncity Road, a speeding bike hit their two-wheeler, causing serious injuries to Khakham, Singh, the motorcyclist, and his pillion rider.

They were rushed to Balaji Hospital in Vasai, where Khakham was declared dead. Dhruv sustained injuries on his leg, and the motorcyclist and his pillion rider are undergoing treatment in the same hospital, said a police officer.

A case has been registered against the motorcyclist for rash and negligent driving.