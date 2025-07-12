Search
Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Senior citizen dies in road crash in Vasai

ByMegha Sood
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 09:08 AM IST

The incident occurred at 5 pm on Wednesday when the senior citizen, Chandrakant Khakham, was taking his grandson, Dhruv Singh, to a garden in Vasai

MUMBAI: A 60-year-old Vasai resident died and his seven-year-old grandson was seriously injured after their two-wheeler was hit by a speeding bike in Suncity on Wednesday. The motorcyclist who hit their two-wheeler was drunk, said a police officer.

Senior citizen dies in road crash in Vasai
Senior citizen dies in road crash in Vasai

According to the police, the incident occurred at 5 pm on Wednesday when the senior citizen, Chandrakant Khakham, was taking his grandson, Dhruv Singh, to a garden in Vasai. When they reached Suncity Road, a speeding bike hit their two-wheeler, causing serious injuries to Khakham, Singh, the motorcyclist, and his pillion rider.

They were rushed to Balaji Hospital in Vasai, where Khakham was declared dead. Dhruv sustained injuries on his leg, and the motorcyclist and his pillion rider are undergoing treatment in the same hospital, said a police officer.

A case has been registered against the motorcyclist for rash and negligent driving.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Senior citizen dies in road crash in Vasai
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On