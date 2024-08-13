 Senior citizen duped of ₹30 lakh in the name of cheaper MHADA flat | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Senior citizen duped of 30 lakh in the name of cheaper MHADA flat

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Aug 13, 2024 09:20 AM IST

A senior citizen, who retired from service in a private bank, was allegedly duped of ₹30 lakh by his friend on the pretext of providing him with a flat in Powai at a cheaper-than-the-market rate. The accused lives in Powai and promised the victim a flat measuring 970 sq ft for ₹85 lakh

MUMBAI: A senior citizen, who retired from service in a private bank, was allegedly duped of 30 lakh by his friend on the pretext of providing him with a flat in Powai at a cheaper-than-the-market rate. The accused lives in Powai and promised the victim a flat measuring 970 sq ft for 85 lakh. The victim paid 37 lakh to his friend and wanted to take a loan for the remaining amount.

HT Image
HT Image

The accused even gave a fake MHADA receipt of 37 lakh to the victim, but later started avoiding further process. The victim then visited MHADA office and found out that the receipt was fake and, therefore, asked the accused to return his money. The accused returned 7 lakh but did not pay the balance amount of 30 lakh. Hence, the senior citizen filed a case at the Powai police station.

According to the police, a complaint was filed by the victim’s wife who lives in Powai with her husband and children. The complainant alleged that in August 2022, her husband’s friend, K Pujari, came to their home to meet and offered to help them get a MHADA flat of 970 square feet for just 85 lakh.

He quickly gained trust of the family by saying he had good contacts in MHADA and the family fell into the accused’s trap thinking that they were getting a good flat at a less price compared to the market rate. Pujari asked them to pay an instalment of 37 lakh through DD and advised them to take a loan from bank for the rest.

The complainant’s husband then made two DD of 19.50 lakh and 17.50 lakh in 2022 and gave these to Pujari. After a few days, Pujari gave a receipt. While the victim was processing the bank loan, Pujari started avoiding their calls, said police officials.

The victim and his wife then started suspecting foul play and visited the MHADA office where they came to know that the receipt Pujari had given them was fake. They then asked him to return their money. After almost a year, Pujari returned only 7 lakh, said a police officer.

The complainant then made an application to the police station and after an inquiry, the Powai Police registered a case against two persons, Pujari and S Kamble, under section 406, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, and 34 of the IPC, said a police officer.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Senior citizen duped of 30 lakh in the name of cheaper MHADA flat
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On