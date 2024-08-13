Senior citizen duped of 30 lakh in the name of cheaper MHADA flat

MUMBAI: A senior citizen, who retired from service in a private bank, was allegedly duped of ₹30 lakh by his friend on the pretext of providing him with a flat in Powai at a cheaper-than-the-market rate. The accused lives in Powai and promised the victim a flat measuring 970 sq ft for ₹85 lakh. The victim paid ₹37 lakh to his friend and wanted to take a loan for the remaining amount. HT Image

The accused even gave a fake MHADA receipt of ₹37 lakh to the victim, but later started avoiding further process. The victim then visited MHADA office and found out that the receipt was fake and, therefore, asked the accused to return his money. The accused returned ₹7 lakh but did not pay the balance amount of ₹30 lakh. Hence, the senior citizen filed a case at the Powai police station.

According to the police, a complaint was filed by the victim’s wife who lives in Powai with her husband and children. The complainant alleged that in August 2022, her husband’s friend, K Pujari, came to their home to meet and offered to help them get a MHADA flat of 970 square feet for just ₹85 lakh.

He quickly gained trust of the family by saying he had good contacts in MHADA and the family fell into the accused’s trap thinking that they were getting a good flat at a less price compared to the market rate. Pujari asked them to pay an instalment of ₹ 37 lakh through DD and advised them to take a loan from bank for the rest.

The complainant’s husband then made two DD of ₹19.50 lakh and 17.50 lakh in 2022 and gave these to Pujari. After a few days, Pujari gave a receipt. While the victim was processing the bank loan, Pujari started avoiding their calls, said police officials.

The victim and his wife then started suspecting foul play and visited the MHADA office where they came to know that the receipt Pujari had given them was fake. They then asked him to return their money. After almost a year, Pujari returned only ₹7 lakh, said a police officer.

The complainant then made an application to the police station and after an inquiry, the Powai Police registered a case against two persons, Pujari and S Kamble, under section 406, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, and 34 of the IPC, said a police officer.