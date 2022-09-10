Senior exec duped of ₹2.15-cr in investment fraud
Mumbai: A senior executive with an electricity distribution company has complained that he along with his family was cheated to the tune of ₹2.15 crore by a person promising 3 to 5% monthly returns on their investment. The police said initially the accused paid the exorbitant returns only to gain the confidence of the complainant and later started defaulting on payment.
According to the complainant, Sandeep Khule, 42, a resident of LBS road, Bhandup West, his brother-in-law Mandar Bhandvalkar had invested some money with Amit Kumar Sharma who ran A K Future Investments.
Sharma was a childhood friend of Mandar’s brother-in-law Rohan Chauhan. Initially, Mandar had got returns to the tune of 5% every month. He was told that Sharma was investing in the share market and getting good returns so was able to pay them as well.
After Mandar spread the word, Khule also got interested in investing with Sharma. From June 2020, the family invested with Sharma till September 2021, and till January 2022, Sharma paid them the interest as promised at 5% per month to gain their confidence and attract more investors, said a police officer.
“In January 2022, Mandar started demanding his ₹90 lakh invested with Sharma as he wanted to purchase a property and since then Sharma started avoiding him,” said a police officer from Bhandup police station, where a case of cheating, breach of trust and common intention has been registered.
“When the complainant further investigated, they learnt that Sharma had not invested the money in the share market, as was portrayed to them, but he had transferred the money to the bank account of his friend Karuna Ravi Singh, another accused in the case and a Malad resident,” said the police officer.
After all the family members started continuously calling Sharma to return their money, he gave a written undertaking to all of them that he owed them money with the interest rate as promised.
“The accused had even given them post-dated cheques which came to be dishonoured,” said a police officer.
The police said Sharma a resident of Sector 4 in Kharghar area and total took ₹2.15 crore from Khule and his family members promising huge returns. Mandar Bandvalkar, who works in the USA, too lost most of his investments with Sharma.
“We will soon call Sharma for questioning and then decide the further course of the investigation,” said the senior police officer. “It was clear from day one that Sharma wanted to cheat the complainants, promising them attractive returns as he never invested their money in the share market,” the officer added.
At least 20 die during Ganesh idols immersion across Maharashtra
At least 20 lives were lost across Maharashtra in Ganesh idol immersion-related incidents, the state police said. Ganesh Chaturthi celebration that began on August 31 came to an end on Friday. Among the deceased were 14 people who died by drowning. In Ahmednagar district, two persons drowned in separate incidents. Two persons drowned in a pond in Yavatmal district, while two others lost their lives in north Maharashtra's Jalgaon district.
Sessions court refuses to discharge gangster Arun Gawli’s wife
Mumbai: The sessions court has refused to discharge wife of gangster Arun Gawli, Asha Gawli, from a case registered in 2006 for alleged misappropriation of funds to the tune of ₹1.77 crore meant for the employees of Globe Auto Electricals. The case pertained to the dispute between Globe Auto Electricals and its 469 employees who lost their jobs when the company closed down in 1981.
Poor response to PMC’s mobile immersion tank facility
Despite public opposition, the Pune Municipal Corporation spent Rs1.5 crore on mobile Ganesh immersion tanks and, as expected, it got few takers. As mere 54,703 idols were immersed in these tanks, the civic body ended up spending Rs 275 for each immersion. The artificial tanks arranged by the civic body saw immersion of 430,091 idols. The mobile tank facility started by PMC during the Covid pandemic received good response.
Yogi Adityanath honours UP’s 1st CM Govind Ballabh Pant on his birth anniversary
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid rich tributes to the state's first chief minister, Bharat Ratna Govind Ballabh Pant, on Saturday at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow on the occasion of his 135th birthday. “Humble tributes to former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, 'Bharat Ratna' Pandit Govind Ballabh Pant on his birth anniversary. Your contribution in empowering the country, state and society is a great inspiration for all of us,” Adityanath tweeted on the occasion.
Wildbuzz | Nawab of the blue throne
Shy creatures flee from humans on distant eye contact. I had for less than 30 seconds stepped out into the verandah lined with potted plants to scatter toenails in the lawn. I returned to the living room and my eye caught an Anomalous Nawab clinging to my blue chappals. I had no idea from where or at what point the Nawab clambered aboard my chappal. The Nawab remained glued to his blue throne.
