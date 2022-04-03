SevenHills starts post-Covid wellness programme
Mumbai In the wake of the state government lifting all Covid restrictions, SevenHills Hospital, one of the largest Covid facilities of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has started a post-Covid wellness programme.
The hospital said that they launched the programme as they still keep seeing patients with complaints of fatigue, lethargy, sudden rise in pulse and sugar, breathlessness, palpitations and the likes even after recovering from Covid.
Dr Maharudra Kumbhar, the officer on special duty at SevenHills Hospital, said that this programme will help know more about post-Covid and long-Covid problems.
“Till now, our focus was on Covid. In all the three waves, we saw patients with post-Covid complications. It is important for us to understand and treat them at the earliest,” he said.
Dr Kumbhar added that it will also help in the early diagnosis of non-communicable diseases like diabetes, and hypertension. “One of the aims of this programme is to encourage regular health check-ups. It will help them know about their health status and prevent future complications. The diagnostics tests and scans will be 40-50% cheaper than at private centres,” he explained.
The wellness programme also includes post-Covid investigations like diabetic profile, liver, pulmonary, and renal function test, ECG, etc.
The Marol hospital was built on a public-private partnership basis and was shut in 2017 because of huge debt and irreconcilable differences between the BMC and its private partners. During the pandemic, the hospital was transformed into a Covid facility and has seen 47,049 admissions.
Private hospitals too have started post-Covid clinics and have been seeing an increasing number of patients. Fortis Hospital, Mulund, which started its clinic in August 2020, still sees six to 10 patients a week with symptoms like fatigue, brain fog or breathing issues.
Dr Kirti Sabnis, Infectious Disease Specialist, Fortis Hospital Kalyan & Mulund, said, “Post-Covid syndrome is somewhat similar to as it was before in the last two waves. It mainly consists of persistent fatigue, heart-related discomfort, and psychological issues. Other common symptoms include “brain fog,” or difficulties with cognition & memory, pulmonary issues such as shortness of breath, or lingering cough. The overall incidence is around 10%.”
She added that mainly the elderly with comorbid conditions like diabetes, cancer, etc are affected. “There is no magic pill or cure and only multi-level rehabilitation is the key. It is advised not to indulge in a strenuous workout as the body is already under fatigue and such workouts can be counterproductive,” explained Dr Sabnis.
Dr Vimal Pahuja, one of the post-Covid clinic physicians at Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital, Powai, said that while the number of post-Covid cases is less compared to the second wave, they still are seeing 25-30 patients a week in the clinic.
-
Under construction Sus-Pashan bridge irks commuters
PUNE The redevelopment work of the Sus-Pashan bridge which was expected to be completed in March 2022 continues to irk commuters as it is going on at a very slow clip. The work is being overseen by the special project department of the Pune Municipal Corporation under the guidelines of the National Highway Authority of India. Commuters have to use alternate roads such as Sus road via Supreme headquarters to Nanawre subway.
-
Pune district reports 40 new Covid cases on Sunday
The district reported 40 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,517 deaths reported and 269 are current active cases. As per the state health department, Pune rural reported five new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 425,449 and the death toll stood at 7,183.
-
At Delhi ‘mahapanchayat’, Yati Narsinghanand exhorts Hindus to pick up arms
The controversial head priest of the Dasna Devi temple, Yati Narsinghanand, sparked another row on Sunday with his comment that "50 per cent of Hindus will convert" in 20 years if a Muslim became the prime minister of India, exhorting Hindus to take up arms to fight for their existence.
-
MNS leader held for playing ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ on loudspeakers without permission
A Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader was taken into police custody for allegedly playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' on loudspeakers without permission at the party office in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Sunday, according to news agency ANI. “My loudspeakers will be given later. If the MVA government doesn't take action, 'Hanuman Chalisa' will be played on big loudspeakers in front of mosques,” Bhanushali claimed.
-
Two bodies fished out from backwaters of Khadakwasla dam
The bodies of two men were fished out from the backwaters of Khadakwasla dam near Pune in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday. The exact circumstances surrounding their death are being investigated, an official said, adding that drowning seems to be the cause of death. The deceased are in their late 20s. He said the deceased duo might have come to the spot for fishing or swimming.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics