Several detained after NCB raid on cruise ship party in Mumbai

The the Narcotics Control Bureau detained several people from the cruise ship.&nbsp;(Representative Image)
The the Narcotics Control Bureau detained several people from the cruise ship. (Representative Image)
Published on Oct 03, 2021 05:31 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi

At least 10 people were detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday after a raid on a high profile party on a cruise in Mumbai, reports have said. According to news agency ANI, banned substances, including cocaine, ganja, MD and other intoxicants, were recovered from the cruise ship.

"So far no arrest has been made by us. We have intercepted some persons. The probe is underway. Drugs have been recovered. We are investigating 8-10 persons," Sameer Wankhede, NCB zonal director, told the reporters. "I can't comment on it," Wankhede said when asked if any celebrity was present at the party.

Later, ANI cited NCB officials as saying that children of prominent Bollywood actors are being investigated in connection with the raid.

Last month, the directorate of revenue intelligence seized close to 3,000kg of heroin at Gujarat's Mundra port and recovered around 37 kg of the narcotic drug and other contraband items from Delhi and Noida.

(With ANI inputs)

