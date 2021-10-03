Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan, 7 others detained. How NCB busted rave party

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and seven others, including women, were detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning after it busted a drugs party on a cruise ship off Mumbai coast, according to a senior official on Sunday. “Bollybood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, is being questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in its Ballard Estate office in south Mumbai. He was on the cruise ship where agency raided in the night and busted a rave party,” NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede said.

Apart from the 23-year-old Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra and Arbaaz Merchant have also been detained, the NCB official said. “It’s a result of a painstaking investigation that went on for two weeks. We acted on specific intelligence inputs. The involvement of some Bollywood links has come to light,” NCB chief SN Pradhan told ANI.

Here’s what we know so far about the NCB's raid:

1. An NCB team, led by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede, raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise ship on Saturday evening based on a tip-off that a party was scheduled on board.

2. An official said that the NCB officials booked tickets and boarded the cruise ship posing as passengers.

3. The NCB team recovered drugs like MDMA, ecstasy, cocaine, MD (mephedrone) and charas from some of the passengers during the raid.

4. The suspects had hidden the drugs in their clothes, undergarments and purses, during the operation.

5. Crew members, several event organisers and some foreign nationals are also under NCB's scanner.

6. A Delhi-based event company is believed to have organised the parties on passenger cruises on October 2, 3 and 4.

7. The anti-drug agency has registered a first information report (FIR) in connection with the rave party on the cruise ship.

8. Those detained by the NCB will be produced in court later in the day after they complete the legal formalities.

9. The cruise ship was scheduled to go to Goa on Saturday night and return to Mumbai by Monday.

(With agency inputs)