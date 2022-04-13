Sharad Pawar reacts to Raj Thackery's 'ultimatum' on loudspeakers at mosques

Veteran NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said the Maharashtra government will think over it seriously after MNS chief Raj Thackeray’s ultimatum to the state administration to remove loudspeakers from mosques till May 3. Pawar said Thackeray never speaks on relevant issues such as inflation and unemployment, alleging that he is doing the BJP’s bidding.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Tuesday, Thackeray had reiterated its warning to the state government asking it to shut down loudspeakers in mosques by May 3. He said this was a "social issue and not a religious issue", and affirmed that his party would not back down on the subject. Thackeray added that "Hanuman Chalisa" will be played on speakers if loudspeakers playing 'azaans' are not removed from mosques.

Thackeray had been opposing the playing of 'azaan' on loudspeakers at masjids. He had first warned of playing 'Hanuman Chalisa' on April 2.

Earlier in the day, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, also, said that the MNS supremo “must not be given so much importance".

Pawar said, "Raj Thackeray must not be given so much importance when the right time comes, I'll surely answer to it, I have the answer for every question."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Underlining the ongoing “loudspeaker controversy” heated up in Maharashtra, Pawar said the state government will discuss the order of the court and will talk to the Home minister Dilip Walse Patil about it.