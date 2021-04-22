Sharad Pawar undergoes postoperative procedure after gallbladder surgery

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar underwent a postoperative procedure at Breach Candy Hospital on Tuesday evening. His condition is stable and he is recuperating at the hospital. He may be discharged after a day, party leaders said on Wednesday.

“Our party president Sharad Pawar saheb was admitted at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai last evening for a follow up procedure post his gallbladder surgery. The procedure has been conducted and he is now recuperating in the hospital,” said Nawab Malik, NCP chief spokesperson and state minority affairs minister.

On April 12, Pawar had undergone a surgery after being diagnosed with multiple stones in the gallbladder. The 80-year-old veteran leader underwent laparoscopic surgery, also known as keyhole surgery, which requires minimal invasive surgical procedure.

Since Pawar’s was not in a condition to go for gallbladder surgery immediately as there was swelling in his pancreas, a strain was put up by the doctors then to prevent more stones from slipping into the bile duct.

“Doctors have removed a strain that was put up to stop gallstones from slipping into the pancreas. It was done after one of the gallstones slipped into his bile duct that caused jaundice and pancreatitis,” said a NCP functionary, privy to the development.

Prior to the gallbladder surgery, doctors had to conduct an emergency endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) procedure on the NCP chief on March 30 to remove the gallstone that had slipped into his bile duct, causing blockage to the flow leading to immense pain, mild jaundice and pancreatitis.