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Sheena Bora murder case: Court permits CBI to put on record transcripts of calls involving Indrani, Peter and Rahul

A court allowed the CBI to submit original transcripts of calls linked to the Sheena Bora murder case, crucial for the ongoing investigation.

Published on: May 08, 2026 04:46 am IST
By Vikrant Jha
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MUMBAI: A special court on Thursday permitted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to place on record the original transcripts of telephonic conversations between Indrani Mukerjea, her former husband and ex-media executive Peter Mukerjea, and his son Rahul Mukerjea in the 2012 Sheena Bora murder case, after the documents were traced to the agency’s storage room in New Delhi.

Sheena Bora murder case: Court permits CBI to put on record transcripts of calls involving Indrani, Peter and Rahul

Allowing the prosecution’s application, special judge Dr JP Darekar observed that the transcripts were “found in the Malkhana (storage room)” of the CBI in New Delhi and that the agency was now seeking to formally produce the original documents before the court.

The case pertains to the alleged murder of Sheena Bora, Indrani Mukerjea’s daughter, whose disappearance was initially portrayed by the family as a voluntary decision to leave Mumbai and sever ties with friends and relatives.

The alleged crime surfaced in 2015 following the arrest of Shyamvar Rai, Indrani Mukerjea’s former driver. Investigators subsequently alleged that Sheena, who had publicly been introduced by Indrani as her sister but was in fact her daughter, was strangled inside a car before her body was taken to Raigad district and burnt in a forested area.

Bhandari further testified that on November 6, 2015, he had “prepared the transcription of the conversation from an unsealed CD in presence of two panch witnesses” and that the printouts were marked as “A to J and A1 to J1”.

The court noted that although the transcripts had been referred to in earlier investigation records, they were missing from the trial proceedings until the CBI recently traced them in its Delhi malkhana. The original transcripts allegedly bear the signatures of Bhandari and two panch witnesses along with the date November 6, 2015.

Observing that “in the interest of justice, documents A to J and A1 to J1 are necessarily to be produced on record”, the court allowed the prosecution’s plea and permitted the agency to formally place the transcripts before the trial court.

The recorded calls have long been regarded as a crucial part of the CBI’s case alleging a conspiracy behind Sheena Bora’s murder. The defence had earlier opposed the use of the recordings in court. Thursday’s order, however, only permits the original transcripts to be formally added to the trial record and does not determine whether the conversations will ultimately be admissible or relied upon as evidence during the trial.

 
indrani mukerjea sheena bora murder case cbi
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