Shinde asks MMRDA, MSRDC to fill potholes 24x7
Mumbai As the state and city authorities are drawing flak for poor state of roads in Thane and other parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), chief minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday directed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) to form teams that would work 24x7 to fill the potholes. He also asked MMRDA to work out a consolidated road development project to do away with traffic congestion at several places in the MMR.
Shinde held a meeting on heavy traffic congestion in Thane city and other parts of Thane district. A major reason behind the traffic congestion is the potholes on roads that have badly affected vehicular movement. In the meeting, Shinde said both MMRDA and MSRDC should depute separate teams of its personnel that will be operational round the clock and ensure the filling of potholes. The potholes should be filled using readymix material.
“The teams should give priority to filling the potholes without getting into the formalities of which agency is responsible for the maintenance of the road and recover the money from the concerned authority later,” Shinde said in the meeting. He also advised that the traffic police’s assistance should be taken for the same as they are well aware of potholes on roads.
Meanwhile, Shinde also directed the MMRDA to prepare a road development project to do away with traffic congestion in the MMR. “There should be long-term planning and the MMRDA should take an initiative for the same,”Shinde said in the meeting. He said the plan should be prepared in consultation with experts to build bypasses, flyovers, underpasses and service roads to ease traffic congestion. The plan should be made to get rid of traffic congestion in Mumbai, Thane city, Navi Mumbai, Shil Phata (Mumbra), and Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Bhayander, Ulhasnagar and Bhiwandi, the MMRDA was told.
The MMRDA officials said they would work on the directives. “We already have a comprehensive transport infrastructure plan. Besides, each civic body in the MMR has its own plan. We will take all of this into consideration and consult the experts for the project,” said a senior MMRDA official who wished not to be named.
NHSRCL to get simulators for bullet train project
MUMBAI As the prime minister's pet bullet train project between Mumbai and Ahmedabad is gaining momentum with land clearances from the Maharashtra government; the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited, the body that is undertaking the construction, will now get simulators. Training of drivers, conductors and dispatchers (who control rail traffic and railway signals) will be undertaken on the simulators. The simulators will be set up in Vadodara in Gujarat and will have two types.
Tendulkar’s guard duped by cyber frauds
Mumbai A 32-year-old security guard working with cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has lodged a complaint with the Bandra police station after Manish Manjrekar became a victim of cyber fraud. According to the Bandra police, a resident of MHADA Colony in Chembur, 32, Manjrekar, works as security at Tendulkar's residence. He stays with his two children, wife, mother and brother at Chembur. When Manjrekar tried reaching the fraud, his phone was switched off.
Overnight rains add to cooling effect in Delhi, light spells may continue today
With the trough of the southwest monsoon shifting towards north India once again, large parts of Delhi received light but incessant showers overnight, making for a wet and cool Sunday morning. India Meteorological Department data shows while the Ridge station has received 34.3mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, Lodhi road recorded 28mm, Ayanagar 21.1mm and Palam 12.8mm.
West Bengal: 65 black fever cases reported from 11 districts
65 cases of Kala Azar or black fever have been reported from 11 districts in West Bengal over the past few weeks, officials of the state health department said. In India, Kala Azar cases are mainly reported from 54 districts in four states – Bihar, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. In West Bengal it is endemic to 11 districts, including Darjeeling, Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur and Kalimpong.
Uttarakhand: Badrinath-Rishikesh highway closed due to landslide| Video
The Badrinath-Rishikesh national highway was on Saturday closed near Khankra due to heavy landslide in the area, news agency ANI reported. Heavy rains have disrupted normal life in Uttarakhand, with landslides resulting in boulders falling on the roads and creating a blockade. On July 6, a newly-elected village head died when a boulder fell on his car one kilometre away from Gharkhet in Thatyud block of Tehri district.
