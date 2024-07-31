Shinde gifts govt land to Thane, Ramakrishna math

A day after the state government gave a 3-acre plot to the Mumbai District Cooperative Bank controlled by BJP MLC Pravin Darekar, the state cabinet cleared allotment of state land to Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and Ramakrishna Mission for various purposes. HT Image

A plot of over two hectares was given to TMC for construction of a convention centre, purportedly for skill development and career opportunities of the youth of the Vadavali area, the government claimed.

Another plot over five hectares in the Kolshet area was given to TMC free of cost for building an aviary along with an environment awareness centre. Government sources said that CM Shinde hails from Thane and has been pushing projects there keeping in view the assembly elections in October this year. The same sources also said that there was no need for an aviary in Thane as BMC is constructing an aviary in Bhandup.

In the Kavesar area, a plot of over 2 hectares was given to the Ramkrishna Mission math for spiritual, social, health, education and women empowerment purposes. This was given at a nominal rate of ₹1 per sq metre, as per a government resolution of July 25, 2019.

Earlier, on Monday, a 3-acre government plot was given to a bank headed by BJP leader Pravin Darekar for the purpose of building a Sahakar Bhavan.