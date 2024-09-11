Shinde launches campaign to reach 1 crore beneficiaries of Ladki Bahin scheme

Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday initiated his party's campaign for a direct benefit scheme, aiming to reach out to 1 crore beneficiary families of 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' within a week. Shiv Sena plans to target approximately 90 to 100 assembly constituencies, including those currently held by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, as well as other parties such as Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT). The Shiv Sena, led by Shinde, has now entered the campaign race with a plan to reach over one crore women beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin scheme. (PTI Photo) (PTI08_31_2024_000157B)(PTI)

In the Mahayuti government, NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was the first to launch a party campaign across Maharashtra, highlighting the Ladki Bahin scheme and its benefits for women in the state. Pawar utilised pink colour during his campaign to appeal to female voters. His campaign faced scrutiny for excluding the word 'Mukhyamantri' from the Ladki Bahin scheme, to which the NCP responded that they had shortened it for simplicity and ease of communication.

The Shiv Sena, led by Shinde, has now entered the campaign race with a plan to reach over one crore women beneficiaries of the Ladki Bahin scheme. The campaign commenced on Tuesday with Shinde meeting women in Kisan Nagar, Wagale estate, and Kakare chawl in Thane.

Shinde began his campaign in Kisan Nagar-2, Thane, where he met Reshma Pandav, Archana Patil, and Radha Rawat in the Radha Niwas building. He enquired about their plans for utilising the Ladki Bahin scheme funds and whether they had applied for the Annapurna Scheme to receive three gas cylinders. The women expressed gratitude for the financial assistance and stated they would use the money for their children's education expenses. Upon learning that these families had not applied for the free gas cylinder scheme, Shinde instructed local party workers to ensure all eligible families complete the application process.

Seizing the opportunity to criticise opposition parties, Shinde said, "Some people are campaigning that the scheme will stop. They are stepbrothers, trying to challenge the scheme in court. But don't worry, I am your brother and guarantee that all of you will continue to receive ₹1,500 per month in the future. We will work to increase the amount in the future."

Following his interaction with women beneficiaries, Shinde announced that one lakh party workers would conduct daily visits for 15 days, aiming to meet over one crore Ladki Bahin beneficiaries within a week. "Our party workers will speak with women and inform them about other direct financial benefit schemes such as three free cylinders, free education for girls, ₹3,000 assistance for senior citizens, and ₹6,000 to ₹10,000 stipends for youths under the apprenticeship programme. This ensures that every eligible family receives all available government benefits," Shinde explained.

Sanjay Nirupam, spokesperson for Shiv Sena, stated that the party would undertake this campaign in approximately 100 assembly seats. "We already have over 50 MLAs, with some independent MLAs also supporting us. Additionally, we have selected over 50 assembly constituencies that the undivided Shiv Sena contested in 2019, as the party fought for over 120 seats at that time. Our party workers will campaign in around 100 constituencies, including those currently held by the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and other parties like Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT)," Nirupam said.

He further emphasised that there was no internal competition within the Mahayuti alliance regarding the campaign or credit for the Ladki Bahin scheme. "In fact, our campaign will benefit all parties in Mahayuti. As for which party will contest which constituency and how many constituencies, that will be decided by the leadership of the three parties. Some exchange of seats between Shiv Sena and NCP is possible," Nirupam added.