MUMBAI: After deputy CM Eknath Shinde succeeded in wresting the Nashik legislative council seat and re-nominated his legislator Narendra Darade, the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) is attempting to widen the differences between Shinde’s party and the BJP by not fielding a candidate. Sensing a threat to his candidate in the event of a tactical alliance between Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and the BJP, Shinde sent two of his ministers to convince the BJP’s rebel candidate, Ganesh Geete, to withdraw from the fray. Shinde moves to quell possible BJP-Thackeray union in nashik

The Mahayuti alliance partners have been facing threats of rebellion in many constituencies. Unhappy about the Nashik seat decision, BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP candidates have filed nominations against Darade, the official Mahayuti candidate.

After Darade’s name was announced, BJP leader Ganesh Geete filed his nomination as an independent. Gauging the possible political pressure to withdraw the nomination, he ensured that his brother, Gokul Geete, also filed a nomination. On the other hand, the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Anil Kadam did not file his nomination, saying that the party would decide about voting in the council election.

The local Sena (UBT) leaders are in touch with Ganesh Geete. Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut also announced that for his party, Shinde was Enemy Number One and indicated that his party corporators could vote for the BJP rebel to defeat Shinde’s candidate.

Sensing a threat due to a possible BJP-Thackeray alliance against Darade, Shinde deputed his ministers Uday Samant and Dada Bhuse to convince the Geete brothers to withdraw their nominations by June 4, the last day for withdrawal. However, the brothers were incommunicado. Apparently, they were in Mumbai to meet the BJP leadership.

Meanwhile, Ganesh Geete said on Wednesday evening that either he or his brother would contest the seat, as the majority of corporators voting in the elections had extended their support to him over the telephone. “It was our seat but went to the Shiv Sena,” he said. “Also, Darade has failed to receive support from voters. So either I or my brother will contest the elections.” Geete also indicated that the party could not force his brother to withdraw as he was not a party member.

The voting for the 17 council seats is on June 18.