Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shinde offers 20-lakh reward for info on Pahalgam terrorists

ByYogesh Naik
May 16, 2025 06:00 AM IST

The announcement comes in response to the Jammu and Kashmir police’s release of the photographs of three suspects

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena has announced a reward of 20 lakh to any informant giving information on the Pahalgam terrorists. The announcement comes in response to the Jammu and Kashmir police’s release of the photographs of three suspects and its announcement of a 20-lakh prize for information on them.

Eknath Shinde (HT Photo)
Eknath Shinde (HT Photo)

“We urge citizens to come forward with any information that can help bring the culprits to justice,” deputy CM Eknath Shinde announced. “By adding to the reward amount, we aim to ensure justice for the victims and their families.”

Earlier, Shinde gave 5 lakh to the family of 20-year-old Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who lost his life trying to save tourists during the terrorist attack. Shinde said his men would also reconstruct Shah’s dilapidated house.

Shinde had also flown to Srinagar to oversee relief efforts. He visited a relief camp near the airport, spoke to the stranded tourists and offered support.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Mumbai / Shinde offers 20-lakh reward for info on Pahalgam terrorists
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On