Shinde offers 20-lakh reward for info on Pahalgam terrorists

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena has announced a reward of ₹20 lakh to any informant giving information on the Pahalgam terrorists. The announcement comes in response to the Jammu and Kashmir police’s release of the photographs of three suspects and its announcement of a ₹20-lakh prize for information on them. Eknath Shinde (HT Photo)

“We urge citizens to come forward with any information that can help bring the culprits to justice,” deputy CM Eknath Shinde announced. “By adding to the reward amount, we aim to ensure justice for the victims and their families.”

Earlier, Shinde gave ₹5 lakh to the family of 20-year-old Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who lost his life trying to save tourists during the terrorist attack. Shinde said his men would also reconstruct Shah’s dilapidated house.

Shinde had also flown to Srinagar to oversee relief efforts. He visited a relief camp near the airport, spoke to the stranded tourists and offered support.