Shinde, officials discuss new law to tackle ‘Urban Naxals’

Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday held a meeting with home minister Devendra Fadnavis and top home department and police officers to review Maharashtra’s implementation of the Centre’s plan to contain left-wing extremism. The officials also discussed the steps to be taken to tackle so-called urban naxalism. Nagpur:18December2023 Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrives to attend during the Winter Session of Maharashtra State Assembly, at Vidhan Bhawan, in Nagpur, Monday Dec 18, 2023 Photo by Sunny Shende

A top official said that the state would soon bring in the Maharashtra Public Security Act. “There was discussion on the modalities of this with an aim to contain urban naxalism,” he said. Urban naxalism is a catchphrase coined in recent years which refers to sympathisers of the Left living in urban areas.

The meeting was attended by additional chief secretary (home) Sujata Saunik, director-general of police Rajnish Seth, additional director-general of police Praveen Salunkhe and Central Reserve Police Force special IG Padmakar Ranpise.

Shinde ordered the Gadchiroli administration to speed up the land acquisition for the proposed airport in the Naxal-affected district. “The state wants an airport at Gadchiroli so that 24x7 evacuation is available when policemen are attacked by Naxals,” said an official. “Besides, it can promote industry in the area. The district administration has to acquire 213 hectares of land for the greenfield airport.”

The government has identified the three villages of Mukhada, Pulkhul and Kaneri on the border of the city for the project. Even the land for the runway, which will be three km in length and 500 metres in width, has been finalised, according to information.

Gadchiroli district comprises over 70 percent forest land. However, government officials said that of the 213 hectares which would be acquired, only 18 hectares was forest land. The airport was proposed by Ajit Pawar in his budget speech on March 12, 2022, when he was finance minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

At the meeting, Shinde also gave orders to complete the construction of roads around the mining corridor in Gadchiroli, where several multi-billion-rupee investments have been approved by the government. He also insisted on the prompt rehabilitation of surrendered Naxals.