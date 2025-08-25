MUMBAI: Days after Shivaji Sawant, district ‘samparkpramukh’ of Solapur, quit the Shiv Sena, party president and deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde reached out to his elder brother, former health minister Tanaji Sawant, who had been sulking for months over not being accommodated in the state cabinet. Shinde pacifies ex-minister Tanaji Sawant after brother quits Sena

On Saturday, Shinde telephoned Sawant and summoned him to Mumbai for a one-on-one meeting. The closed-door interaction at Shinde’s residence lasted nearly two hours, after which the former minister is believed to have softened his stance.

The outreach came against the backdrop of Shivaji Sawant’s exit and his reported move towards the BJP. He had recently met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, fuelling speculation that his elder brother might follow suit.

Tanaji Sawant himself confirmed the meeting through a Facebook post. “Today, a sudden message was received in Mumbai for an urgent meeting from the chief leader of Shiv Sena and the popular deputy chief minister Eknathji Shinde saheb. Upon receiving this message, I immediately went to Mumbai and met him. A detailed discussion lasting nearly 2 hours took place with Saheb on various political developments and issues related to the state’s development,” he wrote, sharing smiling photographs with Shinde — a clear signal that he has reconciled with the party leadership.

Sawant, a two-time MLA from Paranda in Solapur, had held the public health portfolio in the previous Shinde-led government but has kept himself away from party events and meetings for the last eight months. While Shinde had so far ignored his grievances, the BJP’s growing assertiveness in the coalition — with Fadnavis reviewing key decisions of the previous government — appears to have prompted a rethink. The Sena’s unease has also been compounded by central probe agencies turning their attention towards its ministers, with social justice minister Sanjay Shirsat recently receiving an Enforcement Directorate notice.

Sawant did not respond to calls or messages seeking comment.