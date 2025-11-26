MUMBAI: Amid the debate on the growing politics of nepotism in Maharashtra, a controversy has erupted on account of six members of the same family being given election tickets by the deputy Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. The politician receiving this largesse in the Kulgaon-Badlapur Municipal Council elections is the Sena’s Badlapur chief Waman Mhatre. Shinde Sena gives 6 tickets to one family in Badlapur elections

Apart from Mhatre, his wife Veena, brother Tulsaram, sister-in-law Usha, son Varun and nephew Bhavesh have all been given party tickets, and Veena Mhatre has also been fielded as a candidate for the post of municipal council president. This is not the first time that the family has dominated local elections—in 2015 as well, its members were nominated by the Shiv Sena.

Although the BJP and Shiv Sena are alliance partners in the state government, they have locked horns in the Badlapur municipal council elections. BJP MLA Kisan Kathore denounced the Sena for showering tickets on a single family. “Six party workers could have been elected in those wards,” he said. “But instead, they want to loot as much as they can. The people will give their verdict on this.”

While speaking to the media on the plethora of tickets to his family, Waman Mhatre defended the decision and said it would ensure the Sena’s victory in the election. “The party was struggling to find candidates in these wards,” he said. “Local party workers expressed fear that if applications were not filed in time, rival candidates could win unopposed. So we fielded family members to ensure the Sena’s victory. We have put them up only in the wards where we had no candidates, and that too after the approval of party workers.”