Shinde to undertake 19-day long tour from Jan 6

Mumbai: To boost the poll prospects of his faction of the Shiv Sena, chief minister Eknath Shinde will undertake a ‘Shiv Sankalp Yatra’ between January 6 and 24. The Sena will also hold a two-day convention in Kolhapur on January 27 and 28. HT Image

Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Shiv Sena MLA and party spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat said, “In line with ‘Mission 48 - Lok Sabha 2024’, Shiv Sena’s Shiv Sankalp campaign will be undertaken across the state starting from Shirur.” Meetings will be held at select places during the campaign, he added.

Shirur further said that Shiv Sainks from across the state would participate in the two-day general convention scheduled in Kolhapur on January 27-28.