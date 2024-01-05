Shinde to undertake 19-day long tour from Jan 6
Jan 05, 2024 07:42 AM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will undertake a 'Shiv Sankalp Yatra' from January 6 to 24 to boost the poll prospects of his faction of the Shiv Sena. The party will also hold a two-day convention in Kolhapur on January 27 and 28.
Mumbai: To boost the poll prospects of his faction of the Shiv Sena, chief minister Eknath Shinde will undertake a ‘Shiv Sankalp Yatra’ between January 6 and 24. The Sena will also hold a two-day convention in Kolhapur on January 27 and 28.
Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Shiv Sena MLA and party spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat said, “In line with ‘Mission 48 - Lok Sabha 2024’, Shiv Sena’s Shiv Sankalp campaign will be undertaken across the state starting from Shirur.” Meetings will be held at select places during the campaign, he added.
Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here
Shirur further said that Shiv Sainks from across the state would participate in the two-day general convention scheduled in Kolhapur on January 27-28.
Share this article