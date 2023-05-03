Pawar’s decision will not affect MVA, say Sena (UBT) and Congress

The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress – two constituents of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) – have said that Sharad Pawar’s decision to step down as the NCP president will have no impact on the opposition coalition, unless the party walks out of it.

Mumbai, India - November 26, 2019: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar during meeting of Shiv Sena , NCP and Congress alliance at Trident hotel, BKC in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. (HT PHOTO)

“Pawar has resigned from the post of party president but has not quit politics. It is his party. This will have no effect on the MVA. We will continue to take his guidance,” Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said.

Earlier in the day, Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray met Pawar at his Silver Oak residence, soon after the latter made the announcement at a book release function.

Sena (UBT) spokesperson Manisha Kayande called the development an internal matter of the NCP and a show of strength by Pawar senior. “This has shown that the NCP is ruled by Sharad Pawar. I feel Ajit Pawar is isolated.”

Seconding Kayande’s opinion, former chief minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said Pawar had effectively isolated his nephew in the party. “I feel Ajit Pawar wants to become CM, but I am not sure whether PM Narendra Modi will allow that. If not, will he agree to be a minister under someone? What happens to the Eknath Shinde group is another question.”

Chavan further said the Congress high command is watching the situation. “We are all surprised by Pawar’s decision. There is disgruntlement in the NCP whether they should join hands with the BJP or not. There could be a power tussle within the party as well, but we cannot see that from outside. We will have to wait for Pawar to make a formal statement. We cannot comment on who will lead the NCP. If a group of leaders leaves the NCP and joins the BJP, it will have an impact on the MVA which Modi is desperate to break.”

State Congress’ working president Naseem Khan said, “Pawar saheb’s support is needed for our fight against the current establishment. We want him in mainstream politics instead of an advisor. However, if he remains silent, it will affect the MVA.’’

“This is an internal issue of the NCP, and none of its leaders have said that they are drifting from the agenda of secular politics. They will remain in the MVA, and I am sure Pawar will be persuaded to reconsider his decision,” Samajwadi Party MLA Rais Shaikh said.