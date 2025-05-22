Shiv Sena, BJP at daggers drawn in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena, allies in the Mahayuti government, are at daggers drawn in Navi Mumbai, with even top leaders taking potshots at each other in public just months before local body elections. Navi Mumbai, India - May 21, 2025:Dr. Shrikant Shinde Navi Mumbai Yuva Sena Rally at Vashi in Navi Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, who’s from Thane, and BJP minister Ganesh Naik, an MLA from Airoli, are going all out to strengthen their influence in the satellite city. Leaders from both parties are talking of winning the civic elections on their own, indicating that a pre-poll alliance seems unlikely.

It all started in February, when Naik held a “Janta Darbar” (people’s court) in Thane, which is Shinde’s bastion. Without naming Shinde, Naik said that no one can dominate forever, adding that the BJP should win the Thane civic polls on its own if the city has to improve.

Shinde responded by holding a show-of-strength rally in Navi Mumbai, which is considered Naik’s turf, in April. Then, on May 16, his son and MP Shrikant Shinde held a meeting of the party’s youth wing, the Yuva Sena, which also turned out to be a platform to attack Naik. Several leaders alleged harassment, dictatorial actions and inadequate civic amenities in Navi Mumbai.

“There are so many issues in Navi Mumbai, but the Janta Darbar is being held in Thane,” said Shiv Sena Belapur chief Kishore Patkar. “We do not have water for 40 hours in Vashi. There is no water in Bonkode, Airoli, and Digha. Who will resolve the local issues here? Is it the job of our MP?”

Yuva Sena chief Aniket Mhatre claimed that Naik is misleading Navi Mumbai residents with tall claims about development. “The civic hospital building has been rented out, while the poor are denied decent medical services. When we protest the inadequacies, we are accused of targeting the leader. However, if our leader, Eknath Shinde, is unnecessarily targeted, we shall reply accordingly.”

Even Shrikant Shinde did not confirm whether the Shiv Sena would form an alliance with the BJP for the civic polls. “CM Devendra Fadnavis has said that our alliance is strong and we shall contest civic elections together. However, where there are exceptions, decisions on going solo will be taken at the local level. Every party worker wants to contest. When the elections are announced, our leaders will decide.”

Even the Shiv Sena’s Thane MP, Naresh Mhaske, who has avoided targeting Naik in the past, did not hold back. “A false narrative has been created that Navi Mumbai is a Taj Mahal, which is tragic. There has been no water here for three consecutive days. Even the crematoriums are in poor condition. Here, it is only about showing off. Only the leader here feels the civic body is his, not the people. In Thane, every citizen has the courage to go to the civic body to resolve their issues.”

Addressing his party workers, Mhaske said, “Nobody needs to fear. We are all standing with you. If we have to fight the civic election in alliance, it should be in the right spirit. If they think we are any less, then we are capable of contesting and winning without them.”

Shiv Sena leaders have also welcomed the appointment of the new BJP Navi Mumbai president, Dr Rajesh Patil, who’s a close associate of Naik’s rival and MLA Manda Mhatre.

“BJP ignored dynastic politics and chose a loyalist,” said Patkar. “It realised that it cannot bear another insult and betrayal, as its previous chief, Sandeep Naik, who had welcomed [Union home minister] Amit Shah, shifted loyalties to NCP (SP) in 10 days. We will not have problems working with Patil.”

Naik has wasted no time striking back. At his Janta Darbar in Vashi on May 19, he said, “They are talking of no water in the villages. The fact is that Navi Mumbai’s water has been stolen. First, find out where Navi Mumbai’s water has been taken to and then return that stolen water. Navi Mumbai will then not have water issues.”

He added, “In the last 25 years, there has been no increase in property tax and water charges in Navi Mumbai and, yet, the education and health department, water supply, solid waste management, gardens, etc are 100 times better than what they are in your city.”