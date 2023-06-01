Uddhav to attend Oppn leaders’ meeting in Patna on June 12

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray will attend a meeting of key Opposition leaders convened by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on June 12, party leader Sanjay Raut said on Wednesday.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, Nitish Kumar visited the city and met Uddhav Thackeray at his residence - ‘Matoshree’ in a bid to strengthen the Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Besides Thackeray, Nitish Kumar met NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai and also met other leaders in the country to unite the opposition

Raut while speaking to media persons in Delhi said, “All like-minded parties are coming together and Nitish Kumar is taking a lead in this. Thackeray will attend the meeting in Patna on June 12.”

At present, Thackeray is abroad with family for vacation and is expected to return to Mumbai after the first week of June. In a meeting with Nitish Kumar, both Thackeray and Pawar indicated that they are ready to come to Patna for the meeting of opposition parties.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}