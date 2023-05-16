Sena (UBT) asks speaker to decide quickly on MLAs disqualification

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena (UBT) on Monday demanded that the state assembly speaker, Rahul Narwekar, should quickly decide on the disqualification of 16 MLAs from the Shinde-faction. HT Image

A Thackeray faction delegation led by chief whip Sunil Prabhu met the deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal on Monday and submitted a 79-page letter which had the details of the Supreme Court order.

Later, while addressing the media persons, Prabhu said that they handed over the letter to Zirwal as the speaker was not in India. “We have demanded that the assembly speaker should decide on the disqualification of MLAs as soon as possible,” added Prabhu.

“We have not written a single word of our own but just repeated what the apex court has said in its order. We cannot say in how many days the decision will come. But we expect the decision to be made in 15 days.” he said.

Reacting to a statement by Narwekar that there is also an application for the disqualification of 16 MLAs of the Thackeray group, Prabhu added that as directed by the SC, the speaker should first decide on the disqualification of MLAs from the Shinde faction.

Last week, the SC in its verdict had put the question of the 16 MLAs, including chief minister Eknath Shinde, and had asked to decide in a reasonable time.