Shiv Sena elders regroup to support Uddhav Thackeray, “save democracy”

MUMBAI: The Mumbai South Central constituency holds a unique significance for the Shiv Sena, as it was here that Bal Thackeray founded the party on June 19, 1966, at his rented residence in Shivaji Park. In a nostalgic turn, a bunch of 70- and 80-plus former Shiv Sainiks have regrouped to form the Jestha Shiv Sainik Kaksh (Senior Shiv Sena Wing) at Sena Bhavan in Dadar. The seniors are urging people to rally behind the “authentic” Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray in order to save “democracy and the Constitution”. A bunch of 70- and 80-plus former Shiv Sainiks have regrouped to form the Jestha Shiv Sainik Kaksh (Senior Shiv Sena Wing) at Sena Bhavan in Dadar. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

The group’s inaugural meeting took place in October 2022 at Miranda Wadi in Shivaji Park, four months after Eknath Shinde defected with a bunch of MLAs to join hands with the BJP. “Our strategy is to reach out to as many people as we can,” said Vishwanath Khatate (76), who chairs the wing and gave the first call to all elderly Shiv Sainiks in 2022. “We are getting in touch with all our old party workers and their families and friends, making them aware of what is happening right now and how we need to be vigilant while casting our vote.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Emphasising the party’s original mission in 1966 to safeguard the rights of the Marathi manus (Marathi people), the group contends that this cause has once again become relevant on account of the “threat to the existence of Marathi people in their own city and state”. “In Modi’s era, history is being repeated,” said Khatate. “They are taking everything to Gujarat. Modi only wants Gujaratis, Marwaris and Rajasthanis. We have come together to fight for the rights of the Marathi manus.”

The 2022 meeting was attended by nearly 100 Shiv Sainiks, who had been with the party since its inception and early days. Shyaam Naidu (71), who served Bal Thackeray for 40 years, said, “He used to like telling people that his bodyguards—me and my brother Manohar—were South Indian. For him, anyone born in Maharashtra was a son of the soil, and he never pinned down anyone’s identity as Muslim or South Indian. Balasaheb’s Hindutva was that if a person, irrespective of their religion or caste, loved his country, Maharashtra and Mumbai, they were his own people. That was his stand till his death, and so is Uddhav Thackeray’s.”

Khatate quoted a line from the Maharashtra state song ‘Jai jai Maharashtra maajha’: ‘Dilli chi takth rakhito Maharashtra maajha (Maharashtra is safeguarding the throne of Delhi)’. “The leaders in Delhi seem to have a grudge against this line,” he said. “They have kicked the Constitution and are hell-bent on destroying Maharashtra. Today, our children are back to dealing with job losses and unemployment. This has to be a wake-up call for all of us.”

While candidates and politicians are busy with campaign rallies, this bunch of senior citizens also wakes up early and takes different modes of transport to reach Sena Bhavan by noon and start connecting with people. “We aren’t here every day,” said ex-corporator Machindra Kachre (73). “Some days, we are in some village or another city to meet people. The idea is to make everyone aware of their rights and acquaint them with the history of the Shiv Sena and Balasaheb’s ideology and thoughts on Hindutva.”

South Central is one of the constituencies in Maharashtra set to witness a Sena-versus-Sena contest, with incumbent MP Rahul Shewale as the Shiv Sena (Shinde) candidate and Anil Desai representing the Shiv Sena (UBT).

“We are not afraid of the traitors who left the party to satiate their greed,” said Rajendra Chandorkar, who is coordinating the activities of the Jestha Sena. “None of our members have any greed for posts or money—they are working only in support of Uddhav Thackeray and for the fundamental principles for which the party stood. They have worked with Balasaheb Thackeray and who better than them to reach out to people with his ideology?”

Chandrakant Prabhale (75), who was one of the first shakha pramukhs of the party, emphasised that the Constitution was in danger. “Babasaheb Ambedkar had appealed to the Indian people through the preamble of the Constitution,” he said. “In the last two years, I have distributed 5,000 copies of the preamble to people. Uddhav Thackeray has said he will fight for the Constitution and democracy, and we are with him.”

‘Madrasi’ nonagenarian acquaintance of Bal Thackeray speaks up for Uddhav

Nonagenarian Sarada Viswanathan Iyer, who was Bal Thackeray’s sister’s neighbour at Taikalwadi, Dadar, and knew the family well, is closely watching the political drama.

“I was never a Sena loyalist, but what I saw in the last three years, especially Uddhav Thackeray’s betrayal by his party members, has deeply pained me,” she said. “While I was surprised by his decision to become chief minister, his government’s work during the Covid-19 pandemic was commendable.” The 92-year-old’s vote this time will be “against inflation and polarisation”.

Recollecting her heyday, Iyer said that hers was the only “Madrasi” family in Taikalwadi when the Shiv Sena unleashed its anti-South Indian campaign. “Still, our family never felt unsafe,” she said. “We were respected. They loved our food. We exchanged food and we were very cordial.”

Iyer, who has never missed casting her vote, has always made an informed decision after attending rallies of all political parties. “The current generation casts its vote without knowing anything,” she said. “Its members have information at their fingertips but they are not updated about ground realities. Today, society is being polarised for political gain. We should understand that and vote responsibly.”