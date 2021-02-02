Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut to visit Ghazipur border, meet protesting farmers today
Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut will meet farmers protesting at the Ghazipur border between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. Raut hailed the farmers’ stir at the Delhi border and said Maharashtra chief minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray has asked him to visit the protest site.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led party, like other Opposition parties, has supported the farmers’ agitation and demanded the withdrawal of the three new farm laws that they have been objecting to.
In a tweet posted this morning, Raut said, “Kisan Andolan Zindabad! Will visit protesting farmers at Ghazipur today at 1 pm. Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan!”
“Maha Vikas Aghadi government has taken several decisions in favour of farmers. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has always stood by them. On his instructions, I am visiting Ghazipur border to meet the farmers,” he said in a following tweet.
The Shiv Sena was criticised when none of the party’s senior leaders were present at a public meeting of farmers held in Mumbai last week. Instead, the party sent a youth wing leader as its representative. Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Congress president and minister Balasaheb Thorat were present at the public meeting held at Azad Maidan last week.
