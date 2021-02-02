Farmers’ protest: Several borders remain closed; traffic diverted
Amid the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three new farm laws, several borders of the national Capital with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh (UP) continued to remain closed for traffic movement on Tuesday.
For those coming to Delhi from Uttar Pradesh, the Ghazipur border is closed. Traffic police advised people to take routes passing through Anand Vihar, DND, Loni DND and Apsara borders. Commuters can also take the Chilla border.
The entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Manyari and Saboli and Mangesh, have continued to remain closed.
The traffic police have advised the public to take alternate route via Lampur Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders.Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road.
Commuters can choose other border routes, such as, the Delhi-Gurgaon and Delhi-Faridabad stretches opening between the two states.
Protesting farmers have announced a “chakka jam” by blocking all states and national highways for three hours on February 6.
