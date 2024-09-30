Shiv Sena (UBT) claims Shivaji Park for this year’s Dussehra rally

Mumbai: With the Navratri festival around the corner, both factions of the Shiv Sena have started preparations for their annual Dusshera rally. Earlier, there used to be fights about staking claims for the Shivaji Park ground in Dadar, however, this time Shiv Sena (UBT) has applied for Shivaji Park maidan, while Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena will have its rally at BKC or Azad Maidan. HT Image

Shiv Sena UBT leader Anil Parab said that they had applied for the Shivaji Park maidan nearly four months before.

The practice of Dusshera rally was started by Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and he used to give important message through his rallies. With elections around, both factions will try to muster maximum strength at their rallies.

Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut said, “CM Eknath Shinde should take his Dusshera rally in Ahmedabad as he does not have the right to take it in the state since his party is run from Gujarat. Why should they have a rally in Maharashtra? Adani has a huge plot there and he can call Adani there.’’

Responding to Raut’s remarks, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sheetal Mhatre said, “Who is Sanjay Raut to tell us where we will hold our rally? They are criticising the BJP, but at the same time, they shared power with them. The Shiv Sena (UBT) put up posters of Kem Cho Worli (during Aaditya Thackeray’s campaign) and on the other hand, they taunt us over Gujarat.’’

Last year too, there was a fight between both groups, but Shinde opted for BKC as he did not want clashes and this year too, the Shiv Sena will have its rally at BKC.

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam said that the UBT group must have its rally at Bhendi Bazar as they have moved away from Hindutva and Muslims are the main supporters.