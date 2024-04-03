Shiv Sena will contest Thane Lok Sabha seat declares Deepak Kesarkar amidst tussle with BJP

Navi Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader and state minister Deepak Kesarkar declared that the Thane Lok Sabha seat would be contested under the party’s bow and arrow symbol. This statement comes amidst ongoing negotiations and tussle between Shiv Sena and BJP over the coveted constituency, a stronghold of CM Eknath Shinde. Depak Kesarkar made the announcement in Navi Mumbai.

The announcement was made during a meeting of the Navi Mumbai unit of Shiv Sena in Airoli on Monday evening, where party members reiterated their demand for the ticket. Reports suggest that BJP’s Airoli MLA Ganesh Naik and his son, former MP Sanjeev Naik, are also in contention for the constituency, sparking internal discord within Shiv Sena, particularly in Navi Mumbai.

Speaking at the meeting Kesarkar said, “Whoever be the candidate, the symbol for Thane Lok Sabha candidate will 100% be of bow and arrow.”

Later speaking to the media he said, “There is a strong sentiment amongst the Shiv Sena party workers that Balasaheb Thackeray’s bow and arrow should remain in Thane. Who the candidate will be is not an issue.”

“Thane is a stronghold of our late leader Anand Dighe and now a stronghold of CM Shinde. We too have MLAs in the region and hence there is the demand for the seat,” he added. He reassured party members that differences would be resolved, emphasising the strength and unity of the Mahayuti alliance.

Shiv Sena Navi Mumbai chief Vijay Chougule said, “We are asking our chief minister that Thane Lok Sabha constituency has a majority of Shiv Sena voters and hence Shiv Sena should get the seat at any cost. Whoever the candidate, should win under the bow and arrow symbol.”

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena leaders targeted Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate and sitting MP Rajan Vichare. Said Shiv Sena Upneta Vijay Nahata, “Whoever our candidate is sure of victory as the sitting MP has done no work in 10 years. Party workers did all the work, organised programmes while he would just come and attend. He did not respond to the needs of the people and party workers who would have to wait for his responses.”

Naresh Mhaske said, “On the one hand he could be seen praying, chanting mantras and at the same time using abusive language. He became an MP twice only because of our party workers. He will not have this power this time and we will show him his place this time.”