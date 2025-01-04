MUMBAI: A shopkeeper was killed when an unidentified man fired at him at the Shanti Shopping Centre, Mira Road, at 9.15 pm on Friday. The Naya Nagar police have identified the shopkeeper as Shams Tabrez Ansari alias Sonu, who is 32 years old. Shopkeeper shot dead in Mira Rd

According to police officers, the assailant entered the shopping centre and fired at Ansari from a close range and fled, leaving the victim in a pool of blood. Soon after the incident, shop owners alerted the police, who rushed Ansari to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

Prima facie, police have put down the cause of the murder to personal enmity.

Ansari’s body has been sent for post mortem; and at the time of going to press police were in the process of registering a case of murder, after filing a panchnama speaking to shop owners the centre and gathering CCTV recordings from the area.