Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shopkeeper shot dead in Mira Rd

ByMegha Sood
Jan 04, 2025 07:22 AM IST

MUMBAI: A shopkeeper, Shams Tabrez Ansari, was shot dead at Mira Road's Shanti Shopping Centre. Police suspect personal enmity as motive; investigation ongoing.

MUMBAI: A shopkeeper was killed when an unidentified man fired at him at the Shanti Shopping Centre, Mira Road, at 9.15 pm on Friday. The Naya Nagar police have identified the shopkeeper as Shams Tabrez Ansari alias Sonu, who is 32 years old.

Shopkeeper shot dead in Mira Rd
Shopkeeper shot dead in Mira Rd

According to police officers, the assailant entered the shopping centre and fired at Ansari from a close range and fled, leaving the victim in a pool of blood. Soon after the incident, shop owners alerted the police, who rushed Ansari to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

Prima facie, police have put down the cause of the murder to personal enmity.

Ansari’s body has been sent for post mortem; and at the time of going to press police were in the process of registering a case of murder, after filing a panchnama speaking to shop owners the centre and gathering CCTV recordings from the area.

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2024 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On