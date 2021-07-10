Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / 'Show big heart and reduce fuel prices': Ajit Pawar tells Centre
‘Show big heart and reduce fuel prices’: Ajit Pawar tells Centre

The Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader also said that the central government is earning ₹3.5 to 4 lakh crore with the fuel tax.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 10, 2021 07:34 PM IST
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said that BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis' claim that the state government levies tax on tax is a complete lie. (Twitter/@AjitPawarSpeaks)

Amid rising fuel prices, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday appealed to the central government that they should show a “big heart” and cut down the prices of petrol and diesel.

Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra and is also the guardian minister in Pune, highlighted that the MVA has not increased the state taxes on diesel and petrol since coming into power in November 2019.

Referring to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis’ statement that the MVA government levies “tax on tax”, which has caused petrol retaining at nearly 105 per litre in Maharashtra, Pawar said it was a complete lie.

“We did not increase any taxes in consecutive budgets. Whatever taxes are there, they were imposed during their (BJP’s) tenure. The central government is earning around 3.5 to 4 lakh crore with the fuel tax. They should show a big heart and reduce the taxes,” the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader said.

Notably, petrol and diesel prices witnessed yet another hike on Saturday – seventh in July till date, thereby surpassing the 100 per litre-mark in 18 states and Union territories (UTs).

In Mumbai, petrol is priced at 106.93 per litre, while diesel costs 97.46 per litre. In Delhi, one litre of petrol costs 100.91 per litre, while an equal quantity of diesel is priced at 89.88. In the southern cities of Bengaluru and Chennai, petrol is priced at 104.29 and 101.67 per litre, respectively. Diesel, on the other hand, costs 95.26 per litre in Bengaluru and 94.39 per litre in Chennai.

Petrol prices in the national capital and Kolkata crossed the 100-mark on Wednesday. As of now, petrol prices are over 100 per litre in several major states and UTs, including Maharashtra, Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, West Bengal, Telangana, and Rajasthan, among others.

ajit pawar maharashtra fuel prices

