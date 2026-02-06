Shubham Lonkar mastermind in attack on Rohit Shetty’s house: Police

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police on Thursday informed the Esplanade metropolitan magistrate court that Shubham Lonkar, an alleged associate of incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was the mastermind behind the firing incident on Sunday outside film producer and director Rohit Shetty’s residence in Juhu. Shetty’s residence, the 10-storeyed ‘Shetty Tower’, is located on Hasya Kalakar Mehmood Chowk in Juhu. CCTV footage from the area showed a man approaching the building on foot and opening fire with a weapon at 12.40am on Sunday (Hindustan Times)

The submission was made while the police was seeking custody of four accused youth arrested earlier from Pune, alongside 42-year-old Pune resident Asaram Shrirang Fasale, who the police claimed supplied three pistols to one of the arrested accused as per instructions from Lonkar. One of the three pistols was likely used to fire at the first floor of Shetty’s 10-storeyed building, police said.

“Immediately after news about the firing broke, they (Lonkar and his associates) accepted responsibility via social media posts. It’s a well-hatched criminal conspiracy and several international players are involved in the crime,” the police told the court while seeking remand of all five accused to “investigate the international angle” of the case.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Vinod Patil, after perusing the documents and the case diary, agreed that more time was needed to unearth the criminal conspiracy behind the incident and sent the accused to police custody till February 11.

Investigators recovered five bullets from the incident spot, alongside a scooter, which they suspect was used by the shooter, two kilometres away from the spot. Based on the registration number of the scooter and further probe, four young Pune residents were arrested later on Sunday – Siddharth Yenpure, 20; Samarth Pomaji, 18; Swapnil Sakat, 23; and Aditya Gayake, 19. The youth allegedly procured the scooter from another Pune resident and delivered it to Mumbai, so the shooter could use it to execute the attack, police claimed.

In court on Thursday, all four arrested accused were presented in court as their earlier remand ended, alongside fifth accused Asaram Fasale, a motor mechanic. Police said they arrested Fasale only after finding out that he had supplied three pistols to Swapnil Sakat as per instructions from Lonkar, the alleged mastermind behind the firing incident and a wanted accused in the 2024 murder of former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique. One of the three pistols had been seized from Sakat’s house, while one of the two missing weapons may have been used in the firing, the police told the court.

“The shooters in the case, who fired at Shetty’s house on the instructions of Lonkar, are on the run. They stayed in touch with each other via the Signal app and deleted the app once the firing was done,” the police said, seeking custody of all five accused so they could be confronted in custody and asked about the location of Lonkar.

Appearing for the defence, advocate Ajinkya Mirgal told the court that the police had already seized the arrested accused’s mobile phones and knew about their transactions pertaining to purchase of the scooter used in the firing incident. The arrested accused had spent four days in police custody, which was sufficient to interrogate them, Mirgal said, urging the court to remand them in judicial custody.

Advocate Archana Mane, appearing for Sakat, told the court that he was not aware that the scooter would be used in the attack on Shetty’s house.

After perusing all documents and the case diary, additional chief metropolitan magistrate Vinod Patil said prima facie it was a serious offence, there was a criminal conspiracy and investigation was in progress.

It is necessary to give more time for detailed investigations to unearth the criminal conspiracy, the judge said, and remanded all five accused in police custody till February 11.