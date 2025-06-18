THANE: The body of a 22-year-old man who slipped off a cliff during a monsoon trek to the Siddhagad Fort near Murbad on Sunday was recovered on Tuesday after a prolonged rescue operation that lasted over 36 hours in extreme weather conditions, including heavy rain, dense fog, and poor visibility. Siddhagad Fort tragedy: Body of missing 22-year-old trekker recovered

The deceased, identified as Sairaj Chavan, was part of a 14-member group that had left on a one-day trek to the historic hill fort, located around 20 km from Murbad in Thane district. The local police confirmed that the group lacked a professional guide and essential trekking gear, increasing their vulnerability on challenging terrain in rainy conditions.

According to the Murbad police, 13 members of the group lost their way in poor visibility, but eventually descended safely. Chavan, however, is believed to have accidentally strayed onto a more dangerous path near the Rajmarg—a notoriously risky stretch even for seasoned climbers—where he slipped off a cliff.

Officials said a rescue operation was launched within 20 minutes of Chavan being reported missing. Rahul Meshram, chief coordinator of the Maharashtra Mountaineers Rescue Coordination Centre (MMRCC), quickly mobilised local expert teams, including members of Sahyagiri Trekkers and Della Adventures. Despite severe weather and treacherous terrain, the rescue team began operations early Tuesday morning.

“The rescue started at 7 am on Tuesday and concluded around 3 pm,” said Meshram. “The body was found on a cliff roughly 600 feet below. Our team rappelled down, packed the body, and rappelled again with it to the base.”

Deepak Vishe from Sahyagiri Trekkers, who led the on-ground team, said, “It was extremely slippery due to algae on the rocks. The valley is nearly vertical—about 90 degrees—with a depth of 1,200 feet. His body was stuck at around 600 feet. We packed it into a stretcher and rappelled down again, carefully holding onto the stretcher against strong winds and wet rock surfaces.”

Vishe added that the group had unknowingly taken the Rajmarg trail, which even experienced trekkers avoid during dry months, let alone the monsoon.

Chavan’s family, who had been waiting near the base camp, was inconsolable upon the recovery of his body. The Murbad police sent the body for postmortem and will hand it over to the family after completing legal formalities. An accidental death report has been registered.

Officials emphasised the need for hiring professional guides and following safety protocols during monsoon treks. A formal advisory is expected soon to restrict access to risky trekking routes during the rainy season.

According to Chavan’s neighbour, Shakil Shaikh, the 22-year-old was preparing for civil service examinations. He was the elder of two siblings and often went trekking on holidays. This time, Chavan had taken a few of his friends from Navi Mumbai along for the trek. His father, originally from Satara, works as an ambulance driver at a civic hospital in Navi Mumbai.

Confirming the death, Abhijit Deshmukh, the Murbad tahsildar, said, “On June 15, a 22-year-old youth, Sairaj Dhanesh Chavan from Taloja, fell into a 1,200-foot valley during a trek at Siddhagad Fort. Rescue efforts were hampered by heavy rain, fog, and falling rocks. His body was located on June 16 and recovered the next day with the help of rescue teams and handed over to the family.”