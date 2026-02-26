Significant increase of ₹293 crore in BMC education budget, new courses on anvil

MUMBAI: The BMC on Wednesday announced an education budget of ₹4,248.08 crore for 2026-27, a significant increase of ₹293 crore over the previous year. At present, 310,426 students study in 1,118 schools run by the BMC across the city. At present, 310,426 students study in 1,118 schools run by the BMC across the city. (Raju Shinde/HT)

Several new courses are on the anvil. The education department has allotted ₹2.40 crore for an environmental conservation initiative for students from Classes 5 to 8. In this, students will study the book ‘Eco Warriors’ to learn about environmental awareness and sustainable practices, along with hands-on practical training in activities such as producing eco-friendly goods, recycling waste materials, making bricks and crafting paper by hand.

In his budget speech, additional municipal commissioner Avinash Dhakne also announced a new programme called SAFAL (Strength (physical), Activities, Futuristic, Ambitious and Learning), an extension of 2025-26’s ‘Mission SAMPURN’. SAFAL will focus on the overall development of students, aiming to support them in academics, physical health and other skills required for their future growth.

To increase enrolment in its schools, the BMC has proposed an attendance allowance scheme for all students who enrol in BMC-run Marathi medium schools. “Only when we get good enrolment will we be able to save Marathi-medium schools, ”said education committee chairperson Rajeshree Shirwadkar. At present, the attendance allowance scheme is only for girl students. In 2025-26, fixed deposit certificates of a minimum of ₹1,000 and a maximum of ₹5,000 were issued based on enrolment for girl students from Classes 1 to 8 for 12,148 girl students.

Shirwadkar stated that the civic body was focusing on developing Artificial Intelligence labs in BMC schools. “Initially, we plan to establish these labs in three schools and eventually expand the scale,” she said. This year’s budget will also focus on art education towards which the BMC plans to establish three art excellence centres in the city.

As part of its Vision 2027 plan for school education, the BMC has proposed to add one more CBSE board school in Kondivita, Andheri to its tally of 19 CBSE board schools in Mumbai.