Silver Oak riot case: Court extends arrested lawyer’s police custody till April 13
Mumbai: Girgaum metropolitan magistrate court on Monday extended the police remand of advocate Gunratan Sadavarte till April 13. Sadavarte was arrested for allegedly instigating employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to riot outside Silver Oak, the Malabar Hill residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday.
Gamdevi police had on Friday arrested 110 persons, including 23 women and Sadavarte, for allegedly pelting stones and shoes, and chappals at Pawar’s house, claiming that the NCP chief did nothing to fulfil their demands. Police claimed that Sadavarte instigated the striking MSRTC staffers to break into Pawar’s house by making a provocative statement.
Sadavarte was on Monday produced before the Girgaum court, as his earlier custody remand ended on Monday. Special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat sought an extension of his police custody, claiming that the lawyer had on Friday made calls to Nagpur and police wished to find out whom he called to identify the persons behind the conspiracy.
Gharat submitted that the police were seeking an extension in the lawyer’s police custody remand by 11 days and custody of 4 persons who were remanded to judicial custody on Saturday. He also informed the court that the police were searching for one wanted accused.
“The attack on the house of NCP Chief was a well-planned conspiracy,” said Gharat.
Accordingly, on the day of the incident Sadavarte had called several media personnel in the morning and also placed a call to Nagpur that is under the scanner, he added.
“We want to investigate if any vested interests are supporting the agitation,” said the special prosecutor, adding, “The Nagpur person even messaged him to send journalists to the spot.”
Gharat also pointed out that the lawyer’s close associate, Abhishek Patil, who is also reflected in the videos of the lawyer’s press conference, was the one who showed Pawar’s house to the protestors. “We are, therefore, seeking custody of Abhishek Patil, Savita Pawar, Krushant Kore and Mohammed Tajuddin Shaikh. These accused and Sadavarte have also deleted some chats we are trying to retrieve. These accused need to be confronted with Sadavarte,” Gharat said. The court allowed the plea for police custody of the four.
Sadavarte’s counsel, advocate Girish Kulkarni, however, claimed that there was no conspiracy and maintained that people had gone to protest peacefully and Sadavarte was nowhere connected to the protests, he was sitting in court. “There is nothing to recover so further incarceration is not required,” he maintained.
-
Sanjay Gandhi National Park soon to get a makeover
Mumbai The Maharashtra government is planning a makeover of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) and has directed the state forest department to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the same. It has estimated a cost of ₹400 crore for the makeover project, the officials said. “Change the face of SGNP in such a way that not only from Mumbai and Maharashtra, but it should also attract foreign tourists,” Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said.
-
Congress accuses Pravin Darekar of ₹2,000 crore bank fraud, BJP leader cries harassment
After Kirit Somaiya, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi has turned up the heat on another Bharatiya Janata Party leader. Mumbai Regional Congress Committee president Bhai Jagtap on Monday alleged that Darekar had committed a ₹2,000 crore fraud in the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank and demanded his arrest.
-
Amid price rise, 60 kg lemons,40 kg onions and 38kg garlic reported stolen from warehouse in UP’s Shahjahanpur
Amid price rise, even fruits and vegetables seem to have become a lucrative target for criminals, so much so that thieves allegedly fled with 60kg lemons, 40kg onions and 38kg garlic from a warehouse under the Tilhar police station limits in Shajahanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Bemused by the incident, the local police at the Tilhar police station said they are investigating the matter.
-
Wonder if minor died after being slapped: Bengal CM on Nadia gang rape case
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed doubt about the cause of a minor girl's death which her family attributed to gang rape, and wondered if the class 9 student of Hanskhali in Nadia district died after a fall after being slapped by someone. Asserting that the victim had an affair with the accused, a Trinamool Congress leader's son who was arrested, Banerjee wondered if she was pregnant.
-
Impose Article 355 in Bengal, probe alleged rape of minor girl: Suvendu Adhikari
West Bengal Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Monday demanded that Article 355 in the state which implies that it shall be the duty of the Union to protect every State against external aggression and internal disturbance. The demand made by Adhikari comes in wake of an alleged gangrape and death of a 14-year-old girl in Nadia district of West Bengal. The crime occurred in the Hanskhali area on the night of April 4.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics