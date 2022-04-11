Silver Oak riot case: Court extends arrested lawyer’s police custody till April 13

Mumbai: Girgaum metropolitan magistrate court on Monday extended the police remand of advocate Gunratan Sadavarte till April 13. Sadavarte was arrested for allegedly instigating employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to riot outside Silver Oak, the Malabar Hill residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Friday.

Gamdevi police had on Friday arrested 110 persons, including 23 women and Sadavarte, for allegedly pelting stones and shoes, and chappals at Pawar’s house, claiming that the NCP chief did nothing to fulfil their demands. Police claimed that Sadavarte instigated the striking MSRTC staffers to break into Pawar’s house by making a provocative statement.

Sadavarte was on Monday produced before the Girgaum court, as his earlier custody remand ended on Monday. Special public prosecutor Pradeep Gharat sought an extension of his police custody, claiming that the lawyer had on Friday made calls to Nagpur and police wished to find out whom he called to identify the persons behind the conspiracy.

Gharat submitted that the police were seeking an extension in the lawyer’s police custody remand by 11 days and custody of 4 persons who were remanded to judicial custody on Saturday. He also informed the court that the police were searching for one wanted accused.

“The attack on the house of NCP Chief was a well-planned conspiracy,” said Gharat.

Accordingly, on the day of the incident Sadavarte had called several media personnel in the morning and also placed a call to Nagpur that is under the scanner, he added.

“We want to investigate if any vested interests are supporting the agitation,” said the special prosecutor, adding, “The Nagpur person even messaged him to send journalists to the spot.”

Gharat also pointed out that the lawyer’s close associate, Abhishek Patil, who is also reflected in the videos of the lawyer’s press conference, was the one who showed Pawar’s house to the protestors. “We are, therefore, seeking custody of Abhishek Patil, Savita Pawar, Krushant Kore and Mohammed Tajuddin Shaikh. These accused and Sadavarte have also deleted some chats we are trying to retrieve. These accused need to be confronted with Sadavarte,” Gharat said. The court allowed the plea for police custody of the four.

Sadavarte’s counsel, advocate Girish Kulkarni, however, claimed that there was no conspiracy and maintained that people had gone to protest peacefully and Sadavarte was nowhere connected to the protests, he was sitting in court. “There is nothing to recover so further incarceration is not required,” he maintained.