Police learnt that the accused had cheated several people with the same modus operandi in Kolkata. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
mumbai news

Six arrested in Mumbai for duping people by offering bogus work visas, fake employment contracts of Russian firms

The Mumbai crime branch raided an office at Malad (West) and arrested six accused for allegedly duping people by illegally offering them jobs abroad
By Manish K Pathak, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 13, 2021 01:02 AM IST

The Mumbai crime branch raided an office at Malad (West) and arrested six accused for allegedly duping people by illegally offering them jobs abroad. Police have seized a total of 41 passports, bogus Russian visas and fake employment contracts of Russian companies during the raid.

After the preliminary inquiry, police learnt that the accused had cheated several people with the same modus operandi in Kolkata, and a case had been registered against them in Bhavanipur police station.

The arrested accused have been identified as Abdul Hasim Shaikh Ajadul Islam, 33; Shaikh Mainuddin Shaikh Musuruddin, 44; Saforid Shaikh Shamsuddin Shaikh, 34; Moinoddin Goldar Aminoddin Goldar, 34; Jayantkumar Panchanan Mandal, 38, and Tarak Manoranjan Mondal, 32. They all are residents of West Bengal and came to Mumbai in September last year with the intention to dupe people.

The accused set up an office in November 2020 at Evershine Mall in Malad (West). Saforid Shaikh, a native of West Bengal who lives in Mumbai, provided the accused with data of people who were looking for jobs abroad, said Milind Bharambe, joint commissioner of police, crime branch.

“The accused contacted the victims on the phone and asked them to send their passports and other documents through courier. They charged between 80,000 to 1 lakh and then sent fake visas and bogus employment contracts with Russian companies to the job seekers,” said Akbar Pathan, deputy commissioner of police. “After scrutinising the seized passports, it appears that the accused had targeted people from other states so they could not register complaints against them once they were cheated,” added Pathan.

Follow a tip-off, police inspector Sanjeev Gavade and his team of unit 8 raided the accused’s office on Monday. Six accused were arrested, and during the search, police seized 41 passports, bogus Russian visas and employment contracts of Russian companies. “The accused had accepted the payments through bank transactions as well as cash from the victims,” said Gavade.

The accused have been charged for forgery and cheating under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

