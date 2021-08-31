‘Slight rise in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai Metropolitan Region but no need to worry yet’

Covid-19 cases in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have seen a slight surge in the past 15 days. In mid-August, Mumbai had reported around 250 cases every day, while in the past five days, it has been clocking around 350 cases daily.

Significantly, suburban trains in Mumbai have been opened for fully-vaccinated travellers since August 15. However, state health department officials said the surge it is not a trend and that easing of restrictions could have resulted in the minuscule increase in fresh cases.

On Monday, Maharashtra reported 3,741 Covid-19 infections to take its tally to 6,460,680. It added 52 deaths, taking the toll to 137,209. The active case count in the state was 51,834 on Monday.

As per the state health department, Mumbai recorded around 325 cases on August 1, which declined to 262 on August 15. On August 29, the city reported 345 fresh cases. Similarly, Navi Mumbai had 72 new cases on August 1, which decreased to 51 on August 15, but rose to 87 on Sunday. Kalyan-Dombivli and Vasai-Virar, too, have shown a similar increase in the past 15 days. Thane city reported 67 cases on August 1, which decreased to 50 in mid-August. On Sunday, 44 were cases reported.

In the past few days, there has been an increase in fresh Covid-19 cases in Mumbai, against the dip in daily cases in mid-August. Cases have shot up to over 300 per day, whereas Mumbai had hit as low as 195 and 196 infections on August 16 and 17 respectively. After August 17, the city reported less than 300 cases daily.

State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate, said: “Cases in Mumbai and rest of MMR could have seen some minor increase, but it is not a trend,” adding that that overall, there is a downward trend in the state and even in MMR. When asked if opening up of local trains earlier this month could have resulted in the increase, he said, “It is too early to judge that, but easing of restrictions does have some impact [on viral activity].”

A senior health department official added, “It take about two incubation cycles or 28 days to see the impact of any restriction being eased or imposed. It has only been 15 days since trains were accessible to more people. By mid-September, we will know if the opening up of trains has had any significant impact on viral activity.”

The slight increase in cases in the region has, however, left a section of officials and civic authorities worried, especially with the festive season approaching.

The state government on Monday issued an order, prohibiting all public gatherings such as community rituals, cultural events and human pyramids for the Dahi Handi festival in the state. The order issued by the state home department directed to organise symbolic events and telecast them through local cable TV networks and online to avoid crowding in the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic and concerns expressed by the Central government in this regard.

State health minister Rajesh Tope indicated that the festive season is a cause of concern, with Ganeshotsav – one of the biggest festivals in the state – round the corner.

“I spoke to the Kerala health minister to understand the surge in cases there. The minister attributed it to Onam festivities, celebrated by a large number of people. The second reason the minister said was an increase in testing. They tested around 50,000 samples a day, which was increased to 175,000,” said Tope.

He added that all the Covid-19 protocols have to be followed by all those going to Konkan for Ganeshotsav, which falls on September 10.

“People heading to Konkan for Ganeshotsav must go but the rules and protocols issued by the state must be followed in public interest,” he said.

Meanwhile, the minister added that there is no decision to introduce night curfew so far.

“The Centre has given guidelines for night curfew for Kerala and Maharashtra. These guidelines are studies by the CM (chief minister), health department and the [Covid] task force. However, so far there has been no decision on it. However, a discussion on this will be held and the CM will take an appropriate decision,” he said.