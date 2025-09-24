Mumbai: The SNDT Women’s University has recorded a surge in admissions this year, with enrollments crossing 90,000 so far, nearly doubling from 50,147 in 2020-2021. The number is expected to rise further as the admission process for some courses is still ongoing. SNDT Women’s University records rise in admissions

Presenting the report at the university’s 75th convocation ceremony on Tuesday, vice chancellor and professor Ujwala Chakradeo said, “Government schemes, fee reimbursements, and scholarships have helped the university to get more students.” She also credited the cooperation of teachers and administrative staff for the university’s growth.

As per the report the number of admissions have risen from 48,037 in the academic year 2021-22, to 84,331 in 2024-25, before crossing 90,000 this year. Experts from the field of education say the focus on professional and technology-based courses has also played a key role in attracting students.

To accommodate the increasing number of students, SNDT is also expanding its infrastructure. The university has received a ₹100 crore grant under the PM-USHA (Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan) scheme for development.

Charkradev added, “Apart from our main campus, we are expanding our wings in many districts. Recently, we started a centre in Chandrapur, and we have also planned to start a sub-campus in Palghar. The construction work at the site will start soon.” Currently the university has 6 campuses, 36 university departments, 13 affiliated colleges, 11 colleges, eight centers, 380 affiliated colleges and 4 autonomous colleges.

During the convocation, the university conferred an honorary doctor of literature degree on former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. Addressing the attendees, Mahajan recalled the vision of Maharshi Karve, a social reformer who worked for women’s welfare and education and advocated widow remarriage. “Receiving this honour from a women’s university founded for empowerment is a moment of great pride,” said Mahajan.

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, who attended the ceremony as chief guest, urged students to keep learning new technologies and contribute to the Prime Minister’s vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant). State higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil was also present at the ceremony.