Somaiya seeks probe into ‘illegal and fake’ FIR registered by Khar police
Mumbai Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday filed an application with the senior inspector of the Khar police station, requesting him to investigate an officer, who registered a purportedly ‘manipulated and fake’ first information report (FIR), naming the former MP as the complainant, although he didn’t sign it.
Under Section 154 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), it is mandatory for a police officer to write down oral information received about commission of a cognisable offence and read it over to the informant – complainant – and obtain signature or thumb impression.
“My client never signed the FIR and thus, the said FIR, which has been registered and uploaded, is illegal, manipulative and fake,” said advocate Vivekanand Gupta, Somaiya’s counsel.
Late on Saturday night, as Somaiya was exiting the Khar police station after meeting the arrested MP Navneet Kaur Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana, he claimed that at least 70 to 80 Shiv Sena supporters attacked his car and injured him. Meanwhile, an FIR was registered at Khar police station against Somaiya’s driver for negligent driving, as a few Sena workers suffered minor injuries.
After this, Somaiya had rushed to the Bandra police to report the incident and also went through a medical examination at Bhabha Hospital, Bandra for his chin injury. However, though the police recorded his statement in presence of his lawyer, the BJP leader refused to sign it.
On Sunday, the Badra police transferred the FIR to Khar police station and also uploaded a copy of the FIR on the Mumbai police website. Gupta claimed that the former MP learnt about the registration of the FIR only through the media. “Since the statement was not signed by Somaiya, it makes the FIR illegal,” said Gupta.
The police had on Monday also arrested four Shiv Sena members, including former city mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar, for allegedly vandalising Somaiya’s car.
-
Malaria elimination: Civic body to focus on five high-risk wards
Mumbai Two years after Mumbai's malaria elimination plan took a backseat due to the pandemic, officials have intensified the campaign with the civic body focusing on five high prevalence wards that continue to report more cases than the rest of the city. The state capital has been in the elimination phase since 2017 when the city's Annual Parasite Index went below one.
-
With air safety in mind, Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited to act upon suggestions to protect water bodies
The Navi Mumbai International Airport Limited that is developing Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has incorporated the Bombay Natural History Society's (BNHS) suggestion to protect the water bodies in the interest of air safety. BNHS has been appointed by CIDCO to do the periodic baseline survey of avian fauna and quarterly as well as annual reports placed on the CIDCO website.
-
Navi Mumbai International Airport project finally takes off as all hurdles cleared
The much-delayed Navi Mumbai International Airport project has finally taken off with prominent hurdles being cleared. The City and Industrial Development Corporation is targeting the end of 2024 for the first phase of the airport to be ready as the developmental work for the project has begun. The project is coming up on 2,268ha of land of which the actual airport would be built on 1,160 ha. The project is expected to cost ₹16,700Cr.
-
'It's against rules': Karnataka Education Minister on Bible row
After furore over Karnataka school asking students to carry the Bible, Karnataka Education minister called the decision by the school 'wrong'. BC Nagesh had said that the essence of all religions including Panchatantra, Ramayana, Mahabharata, Bhagavat Gita, Quran and others will be part of moral studies. Before that, he had also spoken about including the Gita in the syllabus. The Bible row follows other issue about hijab and halal meat in Karnataka.
-
Burst in Padgha sub-station affects electricity supply in Mulund, Thane, Kalyan and surrounding areas
A burst in a sub-station at Padgha and tripping of a transmission line affected power supply in parts of Mumbai's eastern suburbs including Mulund, Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli, Ambernath and Badlapur on Tuesday. Power supply was restored gradually by 11.30am in a phased manner. Thane and Dombivli experienced power cuts for more than an hour on Tuesday morning. Parts of Thakurli and Dombivli have been experiencing frequent power cuts during the nights as well.
