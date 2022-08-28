Somaiya visits Dapoli, seeks action against Anil Parab’s resort; officials assure action

Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya visited local authorities in Dapoli seeking action against Sai Resorts, reportedly controlled by Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab, and local authorities assured the BJP leader they wwill expedite the process of demolishing the structure at the earliest.

The visit follows orders by the pollution control bodies of the Central and state governments which directed action against illegal construction at the site of the resort.

A letter dated August 25, the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) stated: “We have received a letter along with a report of the joint committee constituted by ministry of environment and forest and climate change (MoEF&CC) in the matter. The DCZMC is empowered to take action against the unauthorised construction carried out in the CRZ area. The action taken report in this regards shall be submitted forthwith. This has been issued with approval for the competent authority.”

Anil Parab did not respond to calls. After the Enforcement Directorate raids at the premises on May 26, the Sena leader had tweeted: “The predicated offence that was cited was that they allege that Sai Resort in Dapoli, that has not even started operations, released its sewerage water it released into the sea… I’ve been saying from the 1st day that I’ve no connection with the resort & its owner is Sadanand Kadam (sic).”

Somaiya on Saturday also visited the spot where Milind Navekar’s farm house once stood. The farmhouse of the Sena leader was also demolished. “Narvekar’s farm house has become a history and the resort owned by Parab will soon follow the path. After the ministry of environment and forest & climate change and Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority ordered the action, the Ratnagiri collector has started tendering process for the demolition. They have assured me to expedite it. The resort will soon be pulled down,” he said.