Somaiya visits Dapoli, seeks action against Anil Parab’s resort; officials assure action
The visit follows orders by the pollution control bodies of the Central and state governments which directed action against illegal construction at the site of the resort
Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya visited local authorities in Dapoli seeking action against Sai Resorts, reportedly controlled by Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab, and local authorities assured the BJP leader they wwill expedite the process of demolishing the structure at the earliest.
The visit follows orders by the pollution control bodies of the Central and state governments which directed action against illegal construction at the site of the resort.
A letter dated August 25, the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) stated: “We have received a letter along with a report of the joint committee constituted by ministry of environment and forest and climate change (MoEF&CC) in the matter. The DCZMC is empowered to take action against the unauthorised construction carried out in the CRZ area. The action taken report in this regards shall be submitted forthwith. This has been issued with approval for the competent authority.”
Anil Parab did not respond to calls. After the Enforcement Directorate raids at the premises on May 26, the Sena leader had tweeted: “The predicated offence that was cited was that they allege that Sai Resort in Dapoli, that has not even started operations, released its sewerage water it released into the sea… I’ve been saying from the 1st day that I’ve no connection with the resort & its owner is Sadanand Kadam (sic).”
Somaiya on Saturday also visited the spot where Milind Navekar’s farm house once stood. The farmhouse of the Sena leader was also demolished. “Narvekar’s farm house has become a history and the resort owned by Parab will soon follow the path. After the ministry of environment and forest & climate change and Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority ordered the action, the Ratnagiri collector has started tendering process for the demolition. They have assured me to expedite it. The resort will soon be pulled down,” he said.
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
