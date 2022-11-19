Son of retired cop cheats people in Kalwa wearing fake uniform, held

Thane After failing to emulate his retired father, a 41-year-old man donned a fake police officer’s uniform only till the time the law caught up with him.

Ramdas Jagtap allegedly posed as an assistant police inspector, wore a cop’s uniform with three stars and a name plate to scam people. However, his adventure ended when the Kalwa police arrested the accused after he transferred $7669 to his account from 19-year-old Druv Bharti’s mobile phone.

The accused, son of a retired police constable wanted to become a cop himself. However, when he failed due to poor scores, he purchased a police uniform and started acting like one across the city. He made a fake identity card and cheated several men and women. When his parents came to know of his antics, they informed the Kalwa police. Their efforts, however, went in vain as seemed addicted to the role.

Jagtap would stop car owners and extort money for any violations. He also cheated a woman who fell in love with him believing his fake identity. She left him when she discovered the truth.

On November 13, Kalwa police received a complaint from Bharti. According to the complainant, while he was traveling in a rickshaw, he was stopped by Jagtap who was wearing a police uniform. On the pretext of deleting some messages on his phone he opened the Exodus Bitcoin app and transferred the complainant’s $7,669 in his own account. When the complainant realized, he filed a case against Jagtap. Since the accused was unknown, the case was registered against unknown police personnel.

The Kalwa police officials started searching for this mysterious officer. Senior police inspector, Manohar Awhad, said, “Through CCTV footage, the team found the number of a Datsun car, which is used by the accused during the crime. Tracking down the links one-by-one the team reached the accused staying in Manisha Nagar in Kalwa. During the questioning he admitted to his crime and adopting fake identity of police officials to earn money. We have booked him under cheating offense. We are enquiring if he has cheated others in the vicinity and requesting people to come forward to file case against him.”