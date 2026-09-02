Mumbai, Actor Sonu Sood, who is in Kathmandu with relief supplies for people affected by the devastating floods in Nepal, says his foundation will continue its assistance in the coming months. Sonu Sood reaches Nepal with flood relief: 'Will try to bring people's live back on track'

Sood, accompanied by the team of his Sood Charity Foundation, landed in the Nepalese capital on Tuesday with food and blankets for those affected by the August 26 floods, according to The Kathmandu Post.

"We are here to meet all the victims of the flood. We just want to be with the people who are in need and will try to bring their lives back ," Sood told reporters.

The actor said the immediate relief effort includes blankets and food materials, while his team is also assessing the needs of affected communities on the ground.

"We have got a lot of blankets, food materials and we are still asking whatever they need, we are trying to send it from India," he said.

The flash floods, triggered by a collapse of ice and rock near the Nepal-Tibet border, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal on August 26.

The death toll rose to 1,003 on Tuesday, with around 4,000 people still missing and nearly 12,000 rescued, according to Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

"We will make sure that not only this month but also in coming months, the relief keeps coming," Sood said.

The 53-year-old actor had announced his plans to travel to Nepal on August 26, when he posted on X, "Nepal, you are not alone. We are coming with food, shelter and the strength to help you rebuild."

In another post on Tuesday night, Sood shared pictures with Nepalese children and wrote, "They lost their homes, their families, their childhood..but together, we will help them find a new beginning. Nepal, you are not alone."

This is not the first time Sood has undertaken a humanitarian initiative. He was widely praised for arranging transportation for thousands of migrant workers stranded across India during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actor also carried out relief operations during the Punjab floods in 2025 and, in March this year, offered free accommodation to travellers stranded in Dubai following flight disruptions amid the escalating US-Iran conflict in the Middle East.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.