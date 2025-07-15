NAVI MUMBAI: Two friends lost their lives after their bike, being driven at a high speed, rammed into a signage board on Uran flyover, on their way to Peerwadi beach on Saturday afternoon. There were 25-foot-long skid marks on the road and the signage pole was bent, indicating the force of the crash, said a police officer. Speeding bike crashes into sign board in Uran, claiming two lives

The deceased are identified as Bansi Patel and Samim Mubeen Khan, friends from a college in Nerul. Samim, a resident of Nerul, was riding the bike while Bansi, a resident of Kamothe, was riding pillion, said a police officer.

The two friends, along with four others from the same college, set out on a trip to Pandavkada waterfall in Kharghar after college hours on three bikes. Since they were denied entry, they decided to go to Peerwadi beach in Uran, said senior inspector Jitendra Misal of Uran police station.

According to the police, the incident occurred at 1:15 pm on Saturday when Samim was speeding, lost control of the bike, and crashed into a metal signage board on the Uran flyover. “It was raining and the road was slippery. The other four friends told him not to speed, but he did not listen and rode ahead at high speed,” Misal added.

When the other friends reached the Uran flyover a few minutes later, they found their friends lying motionless on the road and saw their bike mangled. They alerted the police and rushed Samim and Khan to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead.

“There were 25-foot-long skid marks at the site. The impact was so severe that the signage poles were bent, indicating the force of the crash. Both of them suffered major head injuries,” said Misal.

The Uran police registered a case against Samim under Sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash and negligent driving) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, and Section 184 (dangerous driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act.