MUMBAI: A 44-year-old parking lot attendant employed at a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) facility was killed on Thursday evening after being struck by a speeding car and crushed between the vehicle and a wall. Speeding car crushes BMC parking lot attendant in BKC

The Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) police identified the deceased as Vijay Banarasilal Shukla. Shukla worked and lived with his colleague Rahul Singh, 32, who was also an eyewitness to the incident. Singh informed the police that both men, employed by the Om Sai Siddhi company managing attendants at the BMC’s pay-and-park facility, reported for duty at 8am on Thursday.

According to police, the incident unfolded around 7:45 pm near the entry point of the parking lot at the Insignia building near the MMRDA area. The two men were seated on chairs when a red Maruti Swift, bearing registration number MH 02 GB 1761, hurtled towards them. The speeding car struck Shukla, pinning him against a wall and causing severe injuries to his stomach and chest.

Singh, who was seated on the opposite side and escaped unhurt, along with bystanders, rushed Shukla to Guru Nanak Hospital. However, Shukla was declared dead upon arrival. The driver of the car, identified as Prabodhan Vinayan Bedekar, 34, a resident of Worli, accompanied the injured Shukla to the hospital. Bedekar had reportedly travelled to the BKC area to visit the Trade Centre.

“A CCTV camera installed at the building captured the entire incident. The footage clearly shows the driver was speeding,” said Singh. The police have collected the footage as evidence.

The BKC police have arrested Bedekar under sections 304 (A) (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“The driver claimed the brakes of his vehicle failed, preventing him from controlling the car,” said a police officer from BKC station. However, the police confirmed that Bedekar did not appear to be inebriated at the time of the accident.

The investigation is ongoing to ascertain the precise cause of the brake failure and confirm the sequence of events leading to the fatal accident.