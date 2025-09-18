MUMBAI: The state government increased the purchase limit for the cars bought for various government functionaries and officers to ₹30 lakh and ₹12 lakh. Spending cap for cars bought by govt officers hiked

The Governor, Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Ministers, Chief Justice of the High Court, and Lokayukta, on the other hand, have had no limit on expenses for their cars since 2017. At present, the Governor uses a Mercedes, while the CM and deputy CMs are given bulletproof Toyota Fortuners. The Lokayukta uses a sedan, and so does the Chief Justice of Bombay High Court.

According to the GR issued by the finance department, ministers, judges of High Courts, Upa Lokayukta, ministers of state, relatives and staff of the Governor, and the chief secretary are allowed to purchase vehicles costing up to ₹30 lakh from the earlier ₹25 lakh. Currently, most of them use Innova Crysta.

The Advocate General, Chief Information Commissioner, Chairman of Maharashtra Public Service Commission, State Election Commissioner, Chief Right to Service Commissioner, additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries can buy cars up to ₹25 lakh, a five lakh increase from the earlier ₹20 lakh.

The State Information Commissioner, the State RTS Commissioner, and members of MPSC can buy vehicles up to ₹20 lakh. This was earlier capped at ₹17 lakh.

Various commissioners, director generals, Special Inspector Generals of Police, and Principal Chief Conservator of Forests can purchase vehicles up to ₹20 lakh. While District Collectors, Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officers, Police Commissioners, District superintendents, Additional Collectors, Principal Judges and Registrar General of the High Court can buy vehicles up to ₹15 lakh. Those involved in Disaster Management can purchase multi-utility vehicles up to ₹12 lakh. This was earlier capped at ₹9 lakh.

Highly placed sources in Mantralaya said that there is a gross misuse of cars in the bureaucracy as well as by ministers.

Former Chief Secretary V Rangathan said, “People will appreciate it if the government buys simple cars. No one will appreciate or be impressed if bureaucrats and ministers buy high-end cars. Over time, our bureaucrats and politicians will realise, and it will have its own impact. People observe and make judgments. Simple living is appreciated. They must buy only official cars. When one is handling public money, it must be done in an economical manner.”