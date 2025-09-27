Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Sr PI, sub-inspector caught accepting bribe

    The officers had allegedly demanded money from a man to avoid implicating his daughter in an assault case

    Published on: Sep 27, 2025 5:26 AM IST
    By Vinay Dalvi
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    MUMBAI: The senior police inspector and the sub-inspector attached to the Wadala Truck Terminus police station were arrested on Friday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting a bribe of 2.2 lakh. The officers had allegedly demanded money from a man to avoid implicating his daughter in an assault case.

    Sr PI, sub-inspector caught accepting bribe
    Sr PI, sub-inspector caught accepting bribe

    According to the police, the accused, senior police inspector Chandrakant Sarode, 52, and sub-inspector Rahul Waghmode, 37, had demanded a total of 4.5 lakh from the complainant, who owns a community hall in Matunga (East). The bribe was allegedly sought in exchange for not naming his daughter in a police complaint linked to a property dispute.

    “The dispute began on September 7, when the complainant and his rival — who also claimed ownership of the hall — clashed. The rival later approached the police and lodged an assault complaint against the hall owner,” said a police officer.

    The police said that Sarode initially demanded 5 lakh through Wadhmode, which was later negotiated down to 4 lakh, while Waghmode allegedly sought an additional 50,000. The complainant paid 2 lakh to Sarode and 20,000 to Waghmode as the first instalment on September 10.

    Unwilling to pay the balance, the complainant approached the ACB, which verified the allegations and set up a trap. The policemen were caught on Friday while accepting the remaining amount, the police said.

    The police said that the duo has been booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and will be produced before a court on Saturday.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
    News/Cities/Mumbai News/Sr PI, Sub-inspector Caught Accepting Bribe
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes