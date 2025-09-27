MUMBAI: The senior police inspector and the sub-inspector attached to the Wadala Truck Terminus police station were arrested on Friday by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹2.2 lakh. The officers had allegedly demanded money from a man to avoid implicating his daughter in an assault case. Sr PI, sub-inspector caught accepting bribe

According to the police, the accused, senior police inspector Chandrakant Sarode, 52, and sub-inspector Rahul Waghmode, 37, had demanded a total of ₹4.5 lakh from the complainant, who owns a community hall in Matunga (East). The bribe was allegedly sought in exchange for not naming his daughter in a police complaint linked to a property dispute.

“The dispute began on September 7, when the complainant and his rival — who also claimed ownership of the hall — clashed. The rival later approached the police and lodged an assault complaint against the hall owner,” said a police officer.

The police said that Sarode initially demanded ₹5 lakh through Wadhmode, which was later negotiated down to ₹4 lakh, while Waghmode allegedly sought an additional ₹50,000. The complainant paid ₹2 lakh to Sarode and ₹20,000 to Waghmode as the first instalment on September 10.

Unwilling to pay the balance, the complainant approached the ACB, which verified the allegations and set up a trap. The policemen were caught on Friday while accepting the remaining amount, the police said.

The police said that the duo has been booked under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and will be produced before a court on Saturday.