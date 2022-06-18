SSC results: Maharashtra records a pass percentage of 96.36%
Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), on Friday, reported a pass percent of 96.36% across the state for the class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) 2021-22 exam, with the Mumbai division recording a pass percentage of 96.12%.
Comprising fresh and repeat candidates, a total of 3.7 lakh students from the city appeared in the exams this year, and 16.21 lakh from Maharashtra.
This is lower than the pass percentages recorded for the academic year 2020-2021 (99.95% in Maharashtra and 99.96% in Mumbai), but parents and teachers both said this was expected as no board exams were held last year, and students were instead graded on previous year’s performance.
Though girls and boys performed at the same level last year, bucking the usual trend, results released on Friday show that female students outperformed their male counterparts, recording a pass percentage of 97.52%, while boys who appeared for the exam passed, recorded 95.38%.
Across the state, 83,060 students scored 90% and above, while in Mumbai, 10,764 students scored the same - 90% and above. In all, 122 students scored 100%, including one student from the Mumbai division. The SSC assessment takes into account the student’s best five performances across six exam papers. Students this year also gave their exams in their own schools, and not a different exam centre, which reportedly led to an increase in instances of cheating during the exams. Notably, the number of high-scorers in the city this year has reduced, as compared to 2020, when board exams were last held. At the time, 14,756 students scored 90% or above.
Ophelia Barretto, principal, Podar International School, said, “Considering the conditions under which students and teachers have approached the exams this year, we are happy about the results. Even more challenging than the academic instruction was the job of alleviating students’ fears, as they were giving a board exam for the first time with little to no offline schooling over the past two years. On the whole, they have done impressively.”
MSBSHSE chairman Sharad Gosavi on Friday said that this is one of the best performances of SSC students in the state. “All nine divisions have performed exceptionally, which has resulted in the overall pass percentage of over 96%,” he said.
Parents, too, expressed a mix of pride and relief after the results were announced. Tushar Pinjarkar, a parent to a daughter studying at a school in the city, said. “I feel proud today. My daughter has scored 92% after studying almost 15 to 16 hours a day. She was not able to absorb much in online teaching, and had to work extra hard in the 45 days that she had to prepare for the exam.”
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics