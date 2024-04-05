MUMBAI: The second phase of the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra will see five constituencies in Vidarbha—Buldhana, Akola, Amaravati, Wardha and Yavatmal-Washim—and three in central Maharashtra—Nanded, Hingoli and Parbhani—go to the polls on April 26. The eight constituencies appear to be a mixed bag for both the ruling alliance and the opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi. Stage set for phase two of LS election; 352 file nominations

On Thursday, the last day of filing nominations, 352 candidates filed 477 nominations. On April 8, the last day to withdraw nominations, the number of candidates is expected to drop by half according to the officials from the state branch of the Election Commission.

Political observers predict that the second phase will be equally favourable to both sides, given the events of the last few days. The Shiv Sena led by CM Eknath Shinde was forced to take the embarrassing step of stepping back from its decision to renominate its sitting MP Hemant Patil in Hingoli. Patil’s wife, Rajashree, has been fielded from Yavatmal-Washim by denying a ticket to sitting MP Bhawana Gawali. Gawali’s supporters openly expressed their displeasure on Thursday and announced that they would not work for the party candidate. Besides the dissident voices, voters too are unhappy with the decision of fielding Rajashri Patil, who is an “outsider” according to party leaders.

These situations could give an edge to the Sena (UBT), which has fielded candidates in both constituencies. “Besides this, the infighting within the three ruling parties in these constituencies may affect their prospects,” said a leader from the Shinde faction. Another constituency—Buldhana—where the two Senas are pitted against each other, is expected to be a tough battle between the two.

The Supreme Court ruling validating BJP candidate Navneet Rana’s caste certificate just hours before the filing of her nomination from Amravati has given some respite to the BJP. The candidate, however, is facing resistance from the leaders of all other parties. “This may affect the prospects of Rana, but the candidature of Anandraj Ambedkar, grandson of Dr B R Ambedkar, may improve her situation since he will eat into the Congress votes,” said a BJP leader from Amravati. The other Vidarbha seats of Akola and Wardha have a strong BJP voter base and the party may have an edge over the Congress here.

After the defection by Ashok Chavan to the BJP, Nanded and Hingoli have become favourable constituencies. “Chavan has a strong presence in both these districts and the victory of both the BJP ruling alliance candidates is key for his political future,” the BJP leader quoted above said. “However, Marathas in central Maharashtra are grossly upset with the ruling parties, and it may have an impact on these seats to some extent.”

Chief minister Eknath Shinde has made a bid to pacify the sitting MPs ejected from their seats and also tried to give a positive spin to the decisions. “We are compelled to take certain unwarranted decisions in politics, but I can assure you all that the party will rehabilitate Bhawana Gawali and Hemant Patil appropriately,” he said in a speech in Yavatmal. In Hingoli, he declared that candidate Baburao Kohlikar had never expected that he would be asked to contest elections but the party had fielded him, following Bal Thackeray’s supposed principle of encouraging common people to fight elections. “Baburao doesn’t have money but I take responsibility for him,” he said. “He is a farmer’s son and I back him.”

Mumbai-based political analyst Hemant Desai said that the shifting of loyalties by leaders like Ashok Chavan, Sanjay Nirupam, MLA Raju Parave and former MLA Namdev Usendi had further weakened the Congress. “This will have an impact on the prospects of the party in Vidarbha and central Maharashtra,” he said. “The party has no prominent face left in the state. Despite this area being its traditional citadel, it is not in a position to cash in. On the other hand, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena are in a better position in pockets of the state. The dissidence voiced in Hingoli and Yavatmal-Washim may affect the prospects of the Shinde faction’s candidates.”